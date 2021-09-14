High School Score Board 9.14.21

VOLLEYBALL:

MAYSVILLE: 0 TRI-VALLEY: 3

The Panthers lost to the Scotties 14-25, 11-25, 17-25. Tri-Valley’s Ellie McLoughlin had 20 assists and 7 digs. Lexi Howe had 1 ace, 1 block, 11 digs and 10 kills. Eva Dittmar had 3 blocks and 9 kills. Maysville’s Emma McPeek had 15 digs. Hannah Fulkerson had 3 aces, 4 assists and 3 kills. Jayda McGarvey had 1 block and 3 kills.

CROOKSVILLE: 0 MEADOWBROOK: 3

The Ceramics fell to the Colts 25-5, 25-7 and 25-12.

TENNIS:

ZANESVILLE: 0 NEWARK: 5

In first singles Abby Armstrong won 6-0, 6-0. In second singles Natalie Breckenridge won 7-6, 6-1. Addi Taylert won third singles 6-4, 6-4. First doubles went to Fallon Pitts and Lexi Ford who won 6-3, 6-1. Andy Hupp and Azzure Home won second doubles 6-1, 6-0. With the win the Wildcats move to 3-5 overall and host Mount Vernon Wednesday at 5.

GIRLS SOCCER:

JOHN GLENN: 2 LOGAN: 3

The Little Muskies scored two goals late in the first half both by Angela Kumler. Riley Zamensky and Marina Nicolozakes assisted. Goalkeeper “Bean” Sowers made 8 saves on 11 shots.

NEWARK: 4 PICKERINGTON CENTRAL: 2

BOY’S SOCCER:

MAYSVILLE: 5 SHERIDAN: 1

RIVER VIEW: 14 TRI-VALLEY: 0

HEATH: 6 KIPP COLUMBUS: 1

The Bulldogs Spencer Boyette had a hat-trick in the victory. Carter Wheelhouse added two goals and Bailey Caw one.

