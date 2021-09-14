Devils Look to get Back on Track

The Zanesville Blue Devils are getting back on track this week after last Friday’s loss to Fort Frye 26-13 and an over week layover in between.

The Blue Devils experienced the delay following the cancellation of their game with Tri-Valley due to Covid-19.

“We’re just glad having everybody back to practice and have everybody participate this week,” said Head Coach Chad Grandstaff. “The biggest issue we had last week and the week before was we didn’t practice for eight straight days or do anything for eight straight days.”

This week the Blue Devils will take on Heath who fell to Granville last week 21-12 and saw their undefeated season come to an end.

“They are two completely different teams. Fort Frye was real systematic in what they do and Heath has a lot of athletes and some guys that can make plays. So, we have to do a good job on both sides of the ball and hopefully get back on track,” said Grandstaff.

Kickoff between Heath and Zanesville is Friday at 7pm at Heath. You can listen to the game live on AM 1240. Pregame starts at 6pm.