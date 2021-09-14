Coach Day’s Focus Turns to Defense

Coach Ryan Day isn’t happy with his defense that was made clear during Tuesday afternoon’s press conference.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing this week for the second of three straight home games when they face Tulsa.

A major part of the press conference focused on the defensive struggles that the Buckeyes underwent during last week’s game against Oregon.

OSU gave up 35 points, over 500 yards of offense, allowed 27 first downs and failed to force a turnover.

Head Coach Ryan Day said he’s taking a hard look at his defense, noting that the team has given up too many yards and too many points.

“It’s just not a single game, it’s a little bit of a pattern so we took a long look at that the last 48 hours and everything that is going on and we need to make some adjustments here and how we’re attacking other offenses, just structurally how we’re doing our day to day operations, said Head Football Coach Ryan Day.

Coach Day said no hard decisions have been made as far as personnel is concerned, but he says he will make whatever moves necessary to give the team the best chance of winning.

The Buckeyes game with Tulsa is a 3:35 kick off. You can listen to it live on AM 1240.