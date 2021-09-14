Cincinnati schools require COVID-19 vaccinations for workers

CINCINNATI (AP) — One of Ohio’s biggest school districts will require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Cincinnati Board of Education made the decision Monday night. Staffers who do not receive a vaccine will have to be tested weekly.

There are about 6,500 full- and part-time employees serving 36,000 students in the district, which is the third-largest in Ohio. It’s the first major district to approve a vaccination mandate.

Under the policy, district employees will need to submit proof of vaccination or a request for medical or religious exemption by Oct. 1. They also will need to submit proof of the second dose of the vaccine, if applicable, by Nov. 1.

