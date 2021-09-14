Updated on Monday, 13 September 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT

TONIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening. Areas of fog possible during the overnight, especially towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 66°. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late morning and afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 87°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the evening, and then widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 65°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 81°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the evening, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 63°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northeast around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 80°. Northeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear. Lows around 64°.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear. Lows around 66°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 66°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 68°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of high pressure was located across the Deep South with a maximum central pressure of 1023 mb. Meanwhile, a frontal boundary is quasi-stationary across Lake Erie and back into Chicago, IL. A few groups of rain showers and thunderstorms have developed on the northern boundary of this frontal boundary. However, because this frontal boundary extends all the way into northern Pennsylvania, this activity has remained well off to our north and east. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure – L5 – was located in South Dakota with a minimum central pressure of 1009 mb. For our region, mostly clear skies have been the theme with temperatures in the low to mid-80s across the region.

As we head into the early evening hours, a lone rain shower will remain possible until sunset. This will act as a buffer in case additional precipitation develops along the frontal boundary before moving eastwards. Otherwise; mostly clear skies will be with us throughout the evening and overnight tonight. Also continuing will be the southwesterly wind, which although light, will likely be enough to keep our overnight low temperatures down to around 64° – 68°. Areas of fog will also be possible during the overnight, especially in the valleys, just given how muggy it will likely be.

On Tuesday, L5 will likely begin the morning hours in northern Wisconsin on it’s way into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. L5 will continue to drag the frontal boundary further to the north. This, combined with the presence of the high pressure around the Smokey Mountains, will likely work to usher in slightly muggier conditions. The winds will likely be from the southwest with gusts up to 25 mph possible at times. A lone rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, will be possible during the late morning and afternoon. This will be in response to the possibility of some isolated rain shower and thunderstorm across portions of Indiana and western Ohio. Otherwise; mostly clear skies will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon hours. As for the temperatures, they will likely be well-above average with highs around 85° – 89° being likely during the afternoon.

By Tuesday Evening, the cold front will begin to approach Northwest Ohio as L5 moves into eastern Ontario. Rain shower and thunderstorm activity will likely develop along the frontal boundary well off to our west during the afternoon hours on Tuesday. These rain showers and thunderstorms will then try to move into western Ohio during the evening hours, and then into central Ohio during the overnight. However, this will be an unfavorable time frame for these rain showers and thunderstorms given the set up. For now, I am going with widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for the overnight hours on Tuesday Night. In addition, I went ahead and upped the cloud cover to “mostly cloudy” as blow over clouds from precipitation and the actual precipitation itself will likely bring a noticeable increase in cloud coverage during the overnight hours.

The frontal boundary will begin to move into central Ohio during the day on Wednesday. The widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will likely increase a bit to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms until the front passes through during the lat afternoon or early evening hours. Because of the precipitation and the associated clouds with it, I am expecting that highs on Wednesday will likely be up around 79° – 83°.

The cold front will then stall out as we head into Wednesday Night and into early Thursday. An area of low pressure – L6 – will likely develop in the Upper Plains and will latch onto this frontal boundary and begin to pull it northwards as a warm front by the late afternoon and into the evening hours. This will allow for the above average temperatures to continue in our region. However, the frontal boundary will likely not be able to approach our region until sometime during next work week.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

