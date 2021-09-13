Ohio High School Football Poll

DIVISION I 1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (13) 4-0 171 2. Lakewood St. Edward (3) 4-0 152 3. Medina 4-0 107 4. Cincinnati Moeller (2) 4-0 104 5. Springfield 4-0 83 6. Hilliard Darby 4-0 80 7. Marysville (1) 4-0 77 8. West Chester Lakota West 3-1 53 9. Columbus Upper Arlington 4-0 52 10. Massillon Jackson 4-0 49

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 43. Liberty Twp. Lakota East 22. Pickerington North 18. Centerville (1) 12.

DIVISION II 1. Cleveland Benedictine (6) 4-0 164 2. Cincinnati La Salle (2) 3-0 127 3. Avon Lake 4-0 121 4. Kings Mills Kings (2) 4-0 102 5. Medina Highland (3) 4-0 92 6. Akron Hoban (6) 2-1 89 7. Hudson 4-0 62 8. Willoughby South 4-0 59 9. Sunbury Big Walnut 4-0 55 10. Piqua 3-0 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fremont Ross 35. Massillon Washington 34. Avon 22. Canal Winchester 16. Green 12. Xenia (1) 12.

DIVISION III 1. Chardon (8) 4-0 147 2. Steubenville (1) 4-0 138 3. Hamilton Badin (4) 4-0 125 4. Chagrin Falls Kenston (3) 4-0 124 5. Granville 4-0 101 6. Aurora (2) 4-0 99 7. Hamilton Ross (1) 4-0 84 8. Millersburg West Holmes (1) 4-0 75 9. Bellefontaine 4-0 37 10. Streetsboro 3-0 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Norton 26. Lima Shawnee 21. Columbus Bishop Hartley 20. Mansfield 16. Dover 14.

DIVISION IV 1. Van Wert (9) 4-0 170 2. Cincinnati Wyoming (3) 4-0 134 3. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (3) 3-0 126 4. Bloom-Carroll 4-0 112 5. Beloit West Branch (1) 4-0 92 6. Eaton (2) 4-0 77 7. Cincinnati McNicholas 4-0 63 8. Waverly 3-0 54 9. Youngstown Ursuline (2) 3-1 49 10. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 2-1 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Paris Graham 33. Salem 29. Toledo Scott 22. Navarre Fairless 17. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 16. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 13. Heath 13. Cleveland Glenville 12.

DIVISION V 1. Kirtland (18) 3-0 188 2. Canfield S. Range 4-0 118 3. Ironton 3-1 90 4. Garrettsville Garfield 4-0 85 5. Tontogany Otsego 4-0 82 6. West Lafayette Ridgewood 4-0 81 7. Cincinnati Mariemont 4-0 74 8. Piketon 4-0 52 9. Sugarcreek Garaway 4-0 39 (tie) Reading 4-0 39 (tie) Pemberville Eastwood 4-0 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Richwood North Union (1) 33. Portsmouth 30. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 27. Bloomdale Elmwood 24. Bellaire 22. Versailles 21. Elyria Catholic 15. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 13.

DIVISION VI 1. Coldwater (15) 4-0 178 2. Archbold (3) 4-0 134 3. Beverly Fort Frye (1) 3-0 131 4. Mechanicsburg 4-0 112 5. Mogadore 3-1 76 6. Ashland Crestview 4-0 72 7. Columbia Station Columbia (1) 4-0 66 8. West Jefferson 4-0 48 9. Columbus Grove 4-0 46 10. Cols. Africentric 4-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Galion Northmor 33. New Middletown Springfield 24. Liberty Center 20. Arcanum 20. Anna 16. Carey 14. Gibsonburg 13. Leavittsburg Labrae 12.

DIVISION VII 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (19) 4-0 192 2. Newark Catholic 4-0 132 3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 4-0 115 4. Lucas 4-0 96 5. Norwalk St. Paul (1) 4-0 95 6. New Bremen 3-1 81 7. Portsmouth Notre Dame 4-0 78 8. Glouster Trimble 3-0 48 9. Shadyside 4-0 44 10. Springfield Catholic Central 4-0 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sugar Grove Berne Union 27. Lima Central Catholic 22. Malvern 19. McComb 16. Warren John F. Kennedy 16. New Madison Tri-Village 13. Edon 13.