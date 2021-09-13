New Lex Ends Game in Tie

Local Sports
Court Zeppernick20

.

Both Maysville and visiting New Lexington girls soccer teams were hoping to replicate the high scoring affair before them between Rosecrans and Maysville boys soccer. The game would end in a tie.

New Lex and Maysville kicked off a little afte r8 PM under the lights. Majority of the first half there was little to no offense, and finally with a tad bit over nine minuets to pla, The Panthers scored the game’s first goal to lead it before the break. New Lex would rebound back and score the game-tying goal. This one would end in a draw from Maysville High School.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Court Zeppernick
Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

Related Posts

Local Scores 9/13/2021

Court Zeppernick

Blue Devils Seek Redemption Against Bulldogs

Court Zeppernick

High School Sports Scores 9.13.21

Nichole Hannahs