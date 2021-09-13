New Lex Ends Game in Tie

.

Both Maysville and visiting New Lexington girls soccer teams were hoping to replicate the high scoring affair before them between Rosecrans and Maysville boys soccer. The game would end in a tie.

New Lex and Maysville kicked off a little afte r8 PM under the lights. Majority of the first half there was little to no offense, and finally with a tad bit over nine minuets to pla, The Panthers scored the game’s first goal to lead it before the break. New Lex would rebound back and score the game-tying goal. This one would end in a draw from Maysville High School.