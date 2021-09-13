Muskingum County Fair Board looks to make Upgrades to Fairgrounds

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Members of the Muskingum County Fair Board met with County Commissioners this afternoon to discuss possible upgrades to the fairground.

The board members decided that the water line at the fairgrounds needs to be advanced as well as an upgrade to the restrooms located behind the coliseum.

The restrooms were built about 50 years ago and need enhancements inside, including new showers and toilets.

“We’re having some water issues and getting enough water supply there. We want to advance the water line across the fairgrounds to get more water supply,” Muskingum County Fair Board President Dave Kreis said.

The fairgrounds aren’t only open for the annual fair but also other events and activities. Therefore, many individuals utilize the facilities for different things and after a while, upgrades are needed.

“We operate 52 weeks out of the year. We have events every week at the fairgrounds, so these kinds of facilities are needed,” Kreis said. “This gives us an opportunity to have more events at the fairgrounds.”

These projects have been a part of the fair board’s infrastructure plan for two years, but once the pandemic hit, the plans were put on hold.

Board members will return to the County Commissioners once they have a layout and prices for the projects.