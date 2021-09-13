John McIntire Library announces new Comic Club: BLAM!

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The John McIntire Library is happy to announce a new club for tweens and teens to join.

BLAM, which stands for Book Lovers At Muskingum, is a comic club where individuals will meet and discuss comics, graphic novels and manga. Those between the ages of 10 and 18 can sign up and attend.

“The purpose of this program is to get people together and talk about books and their love for literacy,” MCLS Assistant Teen Librarian Alyssa Fisher said.

The club will kick off this month. Members will be discussing the comic strip, Phoebe and Her Unicorn by Dana Simpson. Along with discussing the comic, fun themed activities will be planned.

“We’re excited to get some teens and tweens excited about reading and you know, comic books are fun. It’s something that everybody can relate with and they have fun pictures,” Fisher said.

The club meets on the third Wednesday of every month. The first meeting will take place September 15 at 4:00 p.m. Individuals can sign up on the Muskingum County Library Systems website.

The book and ebook can also be found on the MCLS website.