High School Sports Scores 9.13.21

GIRL VOLLEYBALL:

COSHOCTON: 3 CROOKSVILLE:0

The Redskins defeated the Ceramics 25-12, 25-17, 25-8. Crooksville travels to Meadowbrook Wednesday at 6pm for a varsity only match.

CAMBRIDGE: 0 UNION LOCAL: 3

The Bobcats fell 19-25, 20-25, 16-25. Camryn Gebhart had 6 kills, 4 digs and was 6/6 serving for Cambridge. Ava Byerly was 9/9 serving with 1 kill, 17 assists and 2 digs. Kylie Taylor was 13/13 serving, 5 kills, 1 block and 4 digs. Abby Mann had 6 kills. Cambridge travels to Marietta Thursday. JV starts at 5:30. Cambridge is now 6-3.

GIRLS GOLF:

LICKING VALLEY: 189 GRANVILLE: 176

The Panthers fall to the Blue Aces at the Licking Springs Trout Club. Licking Valley’s Jacqueline Gieseler shot a 40, Ellie Lange a 44, Nataley Banks 50 and Sylvie Devore 55.

BOYS GOLF:

LICKING VALLEY: 0 NEWARK : 3

The Panther golf team lost to Newark in 2 man match play competition. Licking Valley falls to 21-78 on the season and plays again Monday against Utica.