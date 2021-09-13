Blue Devils Seek Redemption Against Bulldogs

After a loss to Fort Frye last Friday night, and an eight day layover in between that game from the previous week, Zanesville is ready to get back on track. The Blue Devils will face cross town rival Heath Friday night. Facing a non-divisional opponent last week, it was the offense that couldn’t seem to get on track and carry its fair share for Zanesville.

The Blue Devils will seek to upgrade their record to 2-2 on the season after dropping two straight games come Friday night. Zanesville head coach Chad Grandstaff and the Blue Devils began their season with a bang against arch rival Newark, which resulted in Grandstaff’s 100th career win at the school.

Since then, due to misfortunes in large part caused by Covid, Zanesville has drifted back down to earth. The Blue devils seek redemption this Friday night on the road at Heath. Kickoff is set for 7 PM.