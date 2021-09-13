Atlanta United FC hosts FC Cincinnati in conference play

FC Cincinnati (4-10-8) vs. Atlanta United FC (7-7-9)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -175, FC Cincinnati +450, Draw +310; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati visits Atlanta United FC in Eastern Conference play.

Atlanta United FC finished 6-13-4 overall and 4-7-2 at home a season ago. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 30.

FC Cincinnati compiled a 4-15-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-10-0 in road games. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals last season, averaging 0.6 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured), Joseph-Claude Gyau (injured), Kenneth Vermeer, Chris Duvall (injured), Caleb Stanko.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.