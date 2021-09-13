Updated on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. High 87°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Patchy Fog. Warm & Muggy. Low 66°

TUESDAY: Stray PM Shower/Storm. Partly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. High 88°

DISCUSSION:

A return to Summer across SE Ohio as we begin the new work week. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, along with muggy conditions. Heat Index Values will be in the upper 80s during the mid to late afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy throughout your Monday.

Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, along with some patchy fog. It will be another warm and muggy overnight, with lows in the mid 60s.

As we head into the day on Tuesday, more of the warm and muggy conditions return to SE Ohio, with highs in the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon. A stray shower/storm chance will be possible Tuesday afternoon as well, otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies once again.

We will see a cold front arrive from the northwest late Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. This will bring more widespread rain to the day on Wednesday, along with isolated strong to severe storms across the region. Temperatures will not be as warm, with highs in the lower 80s on Wednesday, but the humidity will still remain on the muggy side.

Rain chances will linger into the day on Thursday, along with highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures will return to the mid 80s by Friday into Saturday. Rain chances will begin to increase by Saturday once again, but we look to dry out on Sunday once again.

Have a Great Monday!

