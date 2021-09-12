The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (60) 2-0 1572 1 2. Georgia (3) 2-0 1514 2 3. Oklahoma 2-0 1402 4 4. Oregon 2-0 1355 12 5. Iowa 2-0 1263 10 6. Clemson 1-1 1246 6 7. Texas A&M 2-0 1206 5 8. Cincinnati 2-0 1149 7 9. Ohio St. 1-1 1029 3 10. Penn St. 2-0 1005 11 11. Florida 2-0 935 13 12. Notre Dame 2-0 926 8 13. UCLA 2-0 804 16 14. Iowa St. 1-1 593 9 15. Virginia Tech 2-0 591 19 16. Coastal Carolina 2-0 562 17 17. Mississippi 2-0 550 20 18. Wisconsin 1-1 499 18 19. Arizona St. 2-0 347 23 20. Arkansas 2-0 277 – 21. North Carolina 1-1 268 24 22. Auburn 2-0 233 25 23. BYU 2-0 213 – 24. Miami 1-1 177 22 25. Michigan 2-0 163 –

Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan St. 44, Southern Cal 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas St. 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma St. 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Texas Tech 2, Fresno St. 2, Toledo 2, Army 1.