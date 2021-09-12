Shooting in front of Ohio State building sends 1 to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A shooting in front of an Ohio State university building sent one person to a hospital, authorities said.

The Columbus university’s emergency management office sent out an alert just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday saying the shooting occurred on High Street in front of Drinko Hall.

Officials first reported suspects running west but minutes later said the two suspects had run east “away from campus” and were believed to have left the area.

University spokesman Dan Hedman told Ohio State’s student newspaper, The Lantern, that a woman in her 40s was shot in the leg. He said she was not a student at the university. Columbus police dispatchers said the victim was taken to Ohio State University hospital East in stable condition.

The shooting occurred hours after Ohio State’s 35-28 loss to Oregon.

