Former County Commissioner Celebrates 90th Birthday at McDonald’s Greenhouse

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- There were many people from the community in attendance for former County Commissioner, Dorothy Montgomery’s, 90th birthday celebration that was held at the McDonald’s Greenhouse.

Being such a leading light in her community, Montgomery said that the people have kept her motivated. She also talked about what she is most thankful for.

“My family and being able to live in the country on the farm. I really appreciate my rural heritage,” Montgomery said.

When asked if she had any plans coming up, Montgomery shared that God is in control and she’s just happy to still be active, and to be in her own home.

Susan Mcdonald, owner of the McDonald’s Greenhouse and also the daughter of Montgomery said she’s really happy to have everyone come out and celebrate such a milestone for her mother.

“We’re really delighted to invite the community out to the farm to celebrate grandma Dorothy’s 90th birthday. She’s been a pillar in the community and we’re happy to share her with others. She gives us great joy and it’s really lovely to see all the people come out and visit today, and enjoy her birthday,” McDonald stated.

McDonald added that they will be holding their McDonald’s Greenhouse Corn Maze for the 16th year on September 18th and will also be open daily for Halloween. More details about the corn maze event can be found on their website.