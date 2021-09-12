7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Gunnar Consol609888

Updated on Sunday, September 12th 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT

Monday: Sunny with a high of 88°. Hazy with moderate air quality.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. High of 87°. Hazy with moderate air quality.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with storms possible and showers likely. High of 81°.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high of 80°.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 84°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 82°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 84°.

DISCUSSION:

A primarily southwesterly flow will allow for some more summerlike weather to return and build into the area. Wildfire smoke from out west will be mixing it causing hazy skies. Mid-week a cold front is going to weaken but still push through the area causing a decrease in dewpoints but no considerable drop in temperatures. A clearing of the wildfire smoke is expected though as the area clears out.  

 

Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

