Updated on Sunday, September 12th 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT

Monday: Sunny with a high of 88°. Hazy with moderate air quality.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. High of 87°. Hazy with moderate air quality.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with storms possible and showers likely. High of 81°.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high of 80°.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 84°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 82°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 84°.

DISCUSSION:

A primarily southwesterly flow will allow for some more summerlike weather to return and build into the area. Wildfire smoke from out west will be mixing it causing hazy skies. Mid-week a cold front is going to weaken but still push through the area causing a decrease in dewpoints but no considerable drop in temperatures. A clearing of the wildfire smoke is expected though as the area clears out.

Connect with me:

Twitter: @GunnarConsolWx

Facebook: Meteorologist Gunnar Consol

E-Mail: gconsol@whizmediagroup.com