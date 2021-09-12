Updated on Sunday, September 12th 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT
Monday: Sunny with a high of 88°. Hazy with moderate air quality.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. High of 87°. Hazy with moderate air quality.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with storms possible and showers likely. High of 81°.
Thursday: Partly sunny with a high of 80°.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 84°.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 82°.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 84°.
DISCUSSION:
A primarily southwesterly flow will allow for some more summerlike weather to return and build into the area. Wildfire smoke from out west will be mixing it causing hazy skies. Mid-week a cold front is going to weaken but still push through the area causing a decrease in dewpoints but no considerable drop in temperatures. A clearing of the wildfire smoke is expected though as the area clears out.
