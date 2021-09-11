Urías earns MLB-leading 17th win, Dodgers beat Padres 3-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías pitched seven shutout innings for his major league-leading 17th victory, Max Muncy slugged a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 3-0 on Friday night to snap a two-game skid.

Urías (17-3) scattered three hits, struck out seven and walked one to remain unbeaten in his last 13 starts, going 8-0 in that stretch. The left-hander hasn’t lost since June 21 at San Diego.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 31st save.

The Dodgers remained 2 1/2 games behind NL West-leading San Francisco and improved to a major league-best 47-23 at home with their 15th shutout.

Muncy’s 32nd homer off Joe Musgrove (10-9) gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the third. Mookie Betts singled for the Dodgers’ first hit of the game and scored on Muncy’s shot to right.

Musgrove gave up three runs and four hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out seven and walked a season-high five.

The Dodgers extended their lead to 3-0 in the fourth. Chris Taylor’s sacrifice fly scored Will Smith, who doubled and took third on Musgrove’s wild pitch.

The Padres had just two runners reach second base until the eighth. Blake Treinen gave up back-to-back, two-out singles to Ha-Seong Kim and Fernando Tatis Jr., putting the tying run at the plate. But Wil Myers struck out swinging to end the threat.

Former Dodger Manny Machado, who was booed heartily, went 0 for 3 with a walk. Tatis was 2 for 4 with two strikeouts in the Padres’ third straight loss.

Mired in an offensive slump, Taylor made two stellar defensive plays in center field. He had a snow-cone catch against Myers in the fourth and robbed Machado of a two-run homer at the wall to end the fifth.

Taylor nearly nabbed a third catch. A ball hit by Myers went off the tip of Taylor’s glove for a two-out double in the sixth.

San Diego fell into a tie with Cincinnati for the second NL wild card.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: SS Jake Cronenworth got hit on his left hand by a pitch in the third and later left the game.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw is expected to start Monday against Arizona and pitch four innings. He’s been on the injured list since July 7 with elbow inflammation. … LHP Danny Duffy (forearm) threw a bullpen.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Chris Paddack (7-6, 4.95 ERA) makes his third start since returning from the IL.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (13-3, 2.31) is unbeaten in eight career starts against the Padres, going 4-0 with a 1.54 ERA. The Dodgers are 6-2 in those games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports