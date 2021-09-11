Tomb Guard Sentinel, Jim Kornokovich, is honored by The Muskingum Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution

NORWICH, Ohio- The Muskingum Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Honored Tomb Guard Sentinel, Jim Kornokovich, through a ceremony today at the National Zane Grey Museum Association.

The ceremony was also in honor of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 100th Anniversary. There was a dedicated “Never Forget Garden” that represented the veterans who served our country and their families.

A Tomb Guard Sentinel is a soldier who stands guard at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier, according to the Society of the Honor Guard website. They are handpicked and strictly trained.

Mary Ann DeVolld, regent of the Muskingum Chapter DAR stated they wanted people to understand the educational aspect of the Centennial Tomb of the Unknown and thought the best way was to start by honoring a local.

“Through the grape we learned that Jim Kornokovich has served as a Sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown. So, that’s pretty special so we wanted to do something for him and most people in New Concord had no idea that served as a Sentinel. He’s a pretty humble guy,” Devolld said.

Jim Kornokovich didn’t give a speech, but through his humble personality he explained what led him to become a Tomb Guard Sentinel.

“I was in Fort Polk, LA planning on going to Vietnam. I interviewed with the Old Guard representative and when I got my orders I went to the Old Guard in Fort Myer, VA, Arlington, and I got signed to the Honor Guard,” Kornokovich said. “So, a friend of mine was a Tomb Sentinel and he invited me down to try out to be a Tomb Guard and I went down for a long time, practiced and got accepted. That’s how I got to be a Sentinel and enjoyed every minute of it.”

Kornovich shared that during his time serving he was able to meet people like Queen Elizabeth, the production crew of the movie, the “Godfather,” United States President’s, for instance, President Nixon and so much more.

Additionally, Kornovich was presented with honorable awards and was appreciated for the outstanding life he has led.