September Eleventh 20th Anniversary Memorial Held at Secrest Auditorium Tonight by First Church of God

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Today, the First Church of God held a remembrance service at the Secrest Auditorium to honor and remember the events that unfolded twenty years ago during the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Among those speaking were the Muskingum County Sheriff, Matt Lutz, and joined with him, Zanesville Mayor, Don Mason, who spoke about the importance of taking time to reflect on the events.

“It’s important for us to pause for a few minutes, an hour, on this day, and just think about what’s happened the last twenty years, how diverse we are, but in a sense how united we are. And that’s what we’re doing here tonight,” Don Mason, Zanesville Mayor stated.

The chiefs of the Zanesville Fire Department and Police Force were also in attendance sharing their ties to the event. The Zanesville Fire Chief, Jeff Bell talked about the significance of slowing down and commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“The NYPD, the FDNY, both of them lost a lot that day, and we share that as a country. So, just having the 20th anniversary, and doing this is an opportunity for us not to only honor them but also to celebrate those who came after,” Jeff Bell, Zanesville Fire Chief stated.

The Chief of Police, Tory Coury joining him also added that the Zanesville Police Department made a banner that the whole department signed and then hung the banner near ground zero after the attacks to show solidarity. The event speakers shared their stories, shared their reactions, and shared where we went as a nation and how we can continue to learn from 9/11 twenty years later.