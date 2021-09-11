Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blair, N.J. 25, Kiski School 0

Harrisburg 20, Manheim Township 17, OT

Haverford School 34, Lansdale Catholic 6

La Salle 13, Imhotep Charter 8

Lackawanna Trail 34, Riverside 0

Milton, Ga. 28, St. Joseph’s Prep 21

Selinsgrove 33, Shamokin 0

Springdale 40, Summit Academy 14

Steelton-Highspire 68, Newport 7

Western Beaver 31, Elwood City Riverside 13

Wyomissing 35, Boyertown 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

