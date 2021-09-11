Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Blair, N.J. 25, Kiski School 0
Harrisburg 20, Manheim Township 17, OT
Haverford School 34, Lansdale Catholic 6
La Salle 13, Imhotep Charter 8
Lackawanna Trail 34, Riverside 0
Milton, Ga. 28, St. Joseph’s Prep 21
Selinsgrove 33, Shamokin 0
Springdale 40, Summit Academy 14
Steelton-Highspire 68, Newport 7
Western Beaver 31, Elwood City Riverside 13
Wyomissing 35, Boyertown 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
