H.S. Scores 9.11.21

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

NEW ALBANY: 1 NEWARK: 3

Newark took down New Albany 25-13, 15-25, 17-25, 24-26. Sophomore Bella Martinez had 14 kills and 3 blocks. Junior Avery Reagan added 11 kills and senior Layne Sanford had 6 kills and 26 assists.

MEADOWBROOK: 3 CAMBRIDGE: 0

The Colts defeated the Bobcats 25-12, 25-14, 25-5. They improve to 7-0 on the season and 5-0 in the MVL.

GIRLS SOCCER:

ZANESVILLE: 8 PHILO: 1

Riley McCuen netted a hattrick in the victory and Jillian Wiersma added two goals of her own. Josie Van Kirk, Allie Walker and Emma Williams all found the back of the net with one goal a piece.

BOYS SOCCER:

SHERIDAN: 2 CIRCLEVILLE: 1

CROSS COUNTRY:

ZANE TRACE INVITATIONAL: New Lexington’s girl’s cross country team finished third at the Zane Trace Invitational out of 14 teams. Sydney Hambel finished second overall with a time of 20:43.18, Grace Baker was 9th overall with a time of 22:25.05. Emma Abrams was 22nd overall with her time of 24:11.37.

DOVER INVITATIONAL:

LARGE SCHOOL DIVISION:

River View finished the large school boys division in 2nd place. Sam Adams place 4th overall with a time of 18:02.12. Teammate Javin Robinson 18:02.52 for a 5th placed finish. Meadowbrook ended in 8th place. Kendell West for the Colts finished first place overall with a time of 17:47.03. Jacob Banister of Meadowbrook finished in 38th place with a time of 21:25:73. Licking Valley finished in 10th place Logan Dego was 13th overall with a time of 19:35.81 and Sam Busic was 37th overall with a time of 20.57.82.

The Licking Valley girls cross country team finished the big school race at 7th place overall. Hannah Thompson finished 9th overall for the Panthers with a time of 23:33.09 and Olivia Conley was 22nd overall with a time of 25:30.06. River View finished in 8th place overall. Shyanne Rahn was 16th overall with a time of 24.38. 48 for the Black Bears and Kirsten Courtright was 37th overall with a time of 27:17.18.