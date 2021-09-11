PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 52, Cambridge 14

Aledo (Mercer County) 40, Monmouth United 26

Algonquin (Jacobs) 48, McHenry 32

Amundsen 65, Lake View 6

Anna-Jonesboro 28, Massac County 27

Antioch 42, North Chicago 0

Arcola 49, Tri-County 13

Athens 41, Pleasant Plains 7

Aurora (East) 20, Bensenville (Fenton) 0

Aurora (West Aurora) 28, Plainfield Central 21

Aurora Christian 48, Westmont 6

Barrington 28, New Trier 23

Bartlett 29, Elgin 12

Batavia 23, Wheaton North 20, OT

Beardstown 26, Jacksonville Routt 6

Belvidere North 45, Rockford Jefferson 12

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 41, Addison Trail 13

Bethalto Civic Memorial 38, Roxana 0

Bloomington 14, Peoria Manual 0

Bloomington Central Catholic 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12

Bolingbrook 23, Lincoln Way West 17

Breese Central 42, Red Bud 19

Breese Mater Dei 31, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 13

Brother Rice 42, Lisle (Benet Academy) 6

Brownstown Woodhaven, Mich. 42, Naperville North 14

Buffalo Grove 42, Maine West 6

Burlington Central 24, Dundee-Crown 7

Byron 47, Rockford Lutheran 19

Camp Point Central 42, Unity/Seymour Co-op 34

Carlinville 42, Hillsboro 8

Carmel 35, Leo 32

Carrollton 55, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 14

Carterville 31, Murphysboro/Elverado 21

Cary-Grove 48, Crystal Lake Central 14

Champaign St. Thomas More 56, Blue Ridge 0

Chatham Glenwood 35, Jacksonville 28

Chester 40, Freeburg 34, 2OT

Chicago (Clark) 50, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 30

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 44, Clemente 6

Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) def. Prosser, forfeit

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 38, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 6

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 8, Harlan 6

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 30, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 0

Chicago Ag Science 16, Bogan 14

Chicago King 26, Dunbar 20

Chicago Mt. Carmel 55, Niles Notre Dame 20

Chicago Sullivan 16, Von Steuben 13

Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit

Clifton Central 26, Fithian Oakwood 8

Collinsville 41, Alton 0

Columbia 48, Alton Marquette 14

Crete-Monee 61, Harvey Thornton 0

Crystal Lake South 48, Hampshire 37

Cumberland 45, ALAH 0

Dakota 14, Stockton 6

DeKalb 45, Belleville West 6

Decatur St. Teresa 34, Moweaqua Central A&M 0

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40, Ottawa Marquette 36

Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 17, Naperville Central 14

Dixon 62, Rockford Christian 0

Downers North 7, Downers South 0

Downs Tri-Valley 35, Colfax Ridgeview 14

DuQuoin 26, Herrin 23

Durand/Pecatonica 38, Fulton 24

East Dubuque 58, Deerfield, Wis. 20

East Moline United 22, Geneseo 17

Edwardsville 48, Champaign Central 0

Effingham 42, Charleston 0

Eureka 42, Heyworth 0

Evergreen Park 40, Reavis 0

Fairbury Prairie Central 34, St. Joseph-Ogden 28

Farmington 61, Warsaw West Hancock 20

Fisher 51, Fieldcrest 40

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 44, South Beloit 38, OT

Flora 35, Eldorado 14

Forreston 34, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 13

Francis Howell, Mo. 70, Granite City 14

Freeport (Aquin) 54, Alden-Hebron 0

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 28, North Boone 14

Gilman Iroquois West 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Glenbard East 39, Streamwood 7

Glenbard North 21, Geneva 7

Glenbard West 60, Oak Park River Forest 20

Glenbrook North 48, Wheeling 9

Glenbrook South 41, Conant 21

Grayslake Central 28, Grayslake North 25

Greenfield-Northwestern 66, North Greene 6

Greenville 37, Staunton 0

Gurnee Warren 56, Zion Benton 0

Hamilton County 30, Edwards County 0

Hersey 63, Maine East 0

Hillcrest 22, Oak Forest 12

Hinsdale South 21, Leyden 0

Hoffman Estates 53, Highland Park 20

Homewood-Flossmoor 44, Lincoln Way Central 2

Hononegah 49, Freeport 24

IC Catholic 68, Elmwood Park 0

Illini West (Carthage) 20, Havana 6

Jerseyville Jersey 32, Lincoln 16

Johnston City 28, Fairfield 26

Joliet Catholic 48, De La Salle 14

Kankakee (McNamara) 60, Ridgewood 0

Kankakee 56, Hope Academy 20

Kenwood 41, Hubbard 0

Kewanee 51, St. Bede 27

Knoxville 55, Stark County 14

LaSalle-Peru 28, Ottawa 0

Lake Forest 42, Stevenson 17

Lake Park 21, St. Charles East 14

Lakes Community 36, Round Lake 6

Larkin 48, West Chicago 0

Lemont 37, Shepard 13

Lena-Winslow 20, Galena 0

Libertyville 28, Lake Zurich 19

Lincoln-Way East 42, Stagg 0

Lockport 43, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7

Machesney Park Harlem 50, Rockford Guilford 12

Macomb 40, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 22

Madison 50, Dupo 14

Mahomet-Seymour 35, Mt. Zion 27

Maine South 47, Fremd 14

Marengo 42, Johnsburg 14

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 33, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 6

Marion 48, Highland 28

Marist 28, Nazareth 14

Marmion 27, Montini 10

Maroa-Forsyth 64, New Berlin 7

Mascoutah 42, Centralia 7

Mattoon 12, Taylorville 9

Mendota 42, Bureau Valley 22

Metamora 49, East Peoria 6

Metea Valley 15, Belleville East 14

Milledgeville 64, River Ridge 0

Minooka 49, Romeoville 6

Moline 48, Quincy 35

Momence 30, Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 14

Monmouth-Roseville 43, Morrison 28

Monticello 46, Stanford Olympia 22

Morris 56, Woodstock North 12

Morton 48, Canton 27

Mt. Carmel 50, Robinson 6

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 14, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 9

Mundelein 48, Waukegan 27

Naperville Neuqua Valley 26, St Marys Adolescent Ed Program 21

Newton 35, Casey-Westfield 27

Nokomis 24, East Alton-Wood River 20

Normal Community 54, Richwoods 13

Normal University def. Springfield Lanphier, forfeit

Normal West 21, Champaign Centennial 0

O’Fallon 58, Vianney, Mo. 0

Oak Lawn Community 8, Blue Island Eisenhower 6

Oak Lawn Richards 48, Argo 6

Oswego 1, Joliet Central 0

Oswego East 42, Plainfield East 18

Palatine 43, Evanston Township 0

Pana 44, Gillespie 13

Paris 14, Lawrenceville 6

Parke Heritage, Ind. 36, Tuscola 28

Pekin 27, Dunlap 7

Peoria (H.S.) 58, Danville 36

Peoria Notre Dame def. Urbana, forfeit

Peotone 35, Manteno 21

Piasa Southwestern 55, Litchfield 0

Pittsfield 31, Auburn 24

Plainfield North def. Joliet West, forfeit

Plano 1, Sandwich 0

Polo 36, Amboy 28

Polo 36, Amboy-LaMoille 28

Pontiac 20, Rantoul 14

Prairie Ridge 27, Huntley 7

Princeton 49, Hall 20

Princeville 9, Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 8

Providence 21, Fenwick 20

Quincy Notre Dame 49, Marceline, Mo. 7

Reed-Custer 42, Lisle 14

Richmond-Burton 34, Rochelle 7

Riverside-Brookfield 42, Chicago Christian 6

Rochester 45, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 41

Rock Island 56, Rock Island Alleman 0

Rockford Boylan 41, Belvidere 8

Rockford East 26, Rockford Auburn 8

Rockridge 55, Riverdale 12

Rolling Meadows 17, Deerfield 14

Rushville-Industry 30, Lewistown 0

S. Vermillion, Ind. 35, Marshall 6

Salem 41, Harrisburg 22

Sandburg 12, Andrew 0

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 38, Argenta-Oreana 14

Schaumburg 42, Niles North 14

Senn 40, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 0

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 28, Carmi White County 24

Shelbyville 40, Clinton 29

Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 49, Seneca 28

South Elgin 35, Glenbard South 7

Springfield Southeast def. Decatur MacArthur, forfeit

St. Francis 34, Prospect 27

St. Ignatius 21, St. Laurence 0

St. Patrick 21, Woodstock Marian 20

St. Viator 41, DePaul College Prep 7

Sterling 24, Galesburg 21

Stillman Valley 36, Oregon 7

Streator 45, Herscher 40

Sycamore 56, Kaneland 28

Thornton Fractional South 35, Bremen 7

Thornwood 32, Rich Township 30

Tinley Park 22, Thornton Fractional North 8

Tolono Unity 55, Illinois Valley Central 21

Tremont 42, LeRoy 12

Triad 66, Mount Vernon 7

Vandalia 30, Carlyle 6

Vernon Hills 41, Elk Grove 6

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 42, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 35

Warrensburg-Latham 45, Macon Meridian 18

Washington 45, Bartonville (Limestone) 0

Waterloo 38, Carbondale 14

Waubonsie Valley 23, Shaker Hts., Ohio 19

Wauconda 42, Grant 0

Wheaton Academy 51, Aurora Central Catholic 7

Wheaton Warrenville South 12, St. Charles North 10

Whitney Young 10, Chicago (Lane) 8

Williamsville 57, Riverton 7

Willowbrook 40, Proviso East 14

Wilmington 10, Coal City 7

Winnebago 45, Rock Falls 8

Woodstock 28, Harvard 21

York 56, Proviso West 0

Yorkville 28, Plainfield South 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Edward vs. St. Francis, ccd.

___

___

