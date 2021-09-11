Friday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press15

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 52, Cambridge 14

Aledo (Mercer County) 40, Monmouth United 26

Algonquin (Jacobs) 48, McHenry 32

Amundsen 65, Lake View 6

Anna-Jonesboro 28, Massac County 27

Antioch 42, North Chicago 0

Arcola 49, Tri-County 13

Athens 41, Pleasant Plains 7

Aurora (East) 20, Bensenville (Fenton) 0

Aurora (West Aurora) 28, Plainfield Central 21

Aurora Christian 48, Westmont 6

Barrington 28, New Trier 23

Bartlett 29, Elgin 12

Batavia 23, Wheaton North 20, OT

Beardstown 26, Jacksonville Routt 6

Belvidere North 45, Rockford Jefferson 12

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 41, Addison Trail 13

Bethalto Civic Memorial 38, Roxana 0

Bloomington 14, Peoria Manual 0

Bloomington Central Catholic 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12

Bolingbrook 23, Lincoln Way West 17

Breese Central 42, Red Bud 19

Breese Mater Dei 31, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 13

Brother Rice 42, Lisle (Benet Academy) 6

Brownstown Woodhaven, Mich. 42, Naperville North 14

Buffalo Grove 42, Maine West 6

Burlington Central 24, Dundee-Crown 7

Byron 47, Rockford Lutheran 19

Camp Point Central 42, Unity/Seymour Co-op 34

Carlinville 42, Hillsboro 8

Carmel 35, Leo 32

Carrollton 55, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 14

Carterville 31, Murphysboro/Elverado 21

Cary-Grove 48, Crystal Lake Central 14

Champaign St. Thomas More 56, Blue Ridge 0

Chatham Glenwood 35, Jacksonville 28

Chester 40, Freeburg 34, 2OT

Chicago (Clark) 50, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 30

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 44, Clemente 6

Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) def. Prosser, forfeit

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 38, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 6

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 8, Harlan 6

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 30, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 0

Chicago Ag Science 16, Bogan 14

Chicago King 26, Dunbar 20

Chicago Mt. Carmel 55, Niles Notre Dame 20

Chicago Sullivan 16, Von Steuben 13

Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit

Clifton Central 26, Fithian Oakwood 8

Collinsville 41, Alton 0

Columbia 48, Alton Marquette 14

Crete-Monee 61, Harvey Thornton 0

Crystal Lake South 48, Hampshire 37

Cumberland 45, ALAH 0

Dakota 14, Stockton 6

DeKalb 45, Belleville West 6

Decatur St. Teresa 34, Moweaqua Central A&M 0

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40, Ottawa Marquette 36

Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 17, Naperville Central 14

Dixon 62, Rockford Christian 0

Downers North 7, Downers South 0

Downs Tri-Valley 35, Colfax Ridgeview 14

DuQuoin 26, Herrin 23

Durand/Pecatonica 38, Fulton 24

East Dubuque 58, Deerfield, Wis. 20

East Moline United 22, Geneseo 17

Edwardsville 48, Champaign Central 0

Effingham 42, Charleston 0

Eureka 42, Heyworth 0

Evergreen Park 40, Reavis 0

Fairbury Prairie Central 34, St. Joseph-Ogden 28

Farmington 61, Warsaw West Hancock 20

Fisher 51, Fieldcrest 40

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 44, South Beloit 38, OT

Flora 35, Eldorado 14

Forreston 34, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 13

Francis Howell, Mo. 70, Granite City 14

Freeport (Aquin) 54, Alden-Hebron 0

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 28, North Boone 14

Gilman Iroquois West 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Glenbard East 39, Streamwood 7

Glenbard North 21, Geneva 7

Glenbard West 60, Oak Park River Forest 20

Glenbrook North 48, Wheeling 9

Glenbrook South 41, Conant 21

Grayslake Central 28, Grayslake North 25

Greenfield-Northwestern 66, North Greene 6

Greenville 37, Staunton 0

Gurnee Warren 56, Zion Benton 0

Hamilton County 30, Edwards County 0

Hersey 63, Maine East 0

Hillcrest 22, Oak Forest 12

Hinsdale South 21, Leyden 0

Hoffman Estates 53, Highland Park 20

Homewood-Flossmoor 44, Lincoln Way Central 2

Hononegah 49, Freeport 24

IC Catholic 68, Elmwood Park 0

Illini West (Carthage) 20, Havana 6

Jerseyville Jersey 32, Lincoln 16

Johnston City 28, Fairfield 26

Joliet Catholic 48, De La Salle 14

Kankakee (McNamara) 60, Ridgewood 0

Kankakee 56, Hope Academy 20

Kenwood 41, Hubbard 0

Kewanee 51, St. Bede 27

Knoxville 55, Stark County 14

LaSalle-Peru 28, Ottawa 0

Lake Forest 42, Stevenson 17

Lake Park 21, St. Charles East 14

Lakes Community 36, Round Lake 6

Larkin 48, West Chicago 0

Lemont 37, Shepard 13

Lena-Winslow 20, Galena 0

Libertyville 28, Lake Zurich 19

Lincoln-Way East 42, Stagg 0

Lockport 43, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7

Machesney Park Harlem 50, Rockford Guilford 12

Macomb 40, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 22

Madison 50, Dupo 14

Mahomet-Seymour 35, Mt. Zion 27

Maine South 47, Fremd 14

Marengo 42, Johnsburg 14

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 33, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 6

Marion 48, Highland 28

Marist 28, Nazareth 14

Marmion 27, Montini 10

Maroa-Forsyth 64, New Berlin 7

Mascoutah 42, Centralia 7

Mattoon 12, Taylorville 9

Mendota 42, Bureau Valley 22

Metamora 49, East Peoria 6

Metea Valley 15, Belleville East 14

Milledgeville 64, River Ridge 0

Minooka 49, Romeoville 6

Moline 48, Quincy 35

Momence 30, Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 14

Monmouth-Roseville 43, Morrison 28

Monticello 46, Stanford Olympia 22

Morris 56, Woodstock North 12

Morton 48, Canton 27

Mt. Carmel 50, Robinson 6

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 14, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 9

Mundelein 48, Waukegan 27

Naperville Neuqua Valley 26, St Marys Adolescent Ed Program 21

Newton 35, Casey-Westfield 27

Nokomis 24, East Alton-Wood River 20

Normal Community 54, Richwoods 13

Normal University def. Springfield Lanphier, forfeit

Normal West 21, Champaign Centennial 0

O’Fallon 58, Vianney, Mo. 0

Oak Lawn Community 8, Blue Island Eisenhower 6

Oak Lawn Richards 48, Argo 6

Oswego 1, Joliet Central 0

Oswego East 42, Plainfield East 18

Palatine 43, Evanston Township 0

Pana 44, Gillespie 13

Paris 14, Lawrenceville 6

Parke Heritage, Ind. 36, Tuscola 28

Pekin 27, Dunlap 7

Peoria (H.S.) 58, Danville 36

Peoria Notre Dame def. Urbana, forfeit

Peotone 35, Manteno 21

Piasa Southwestern 55, Litchfield 0

Pittsfield 31, Auburn 24

Plainfield North def. Joliet West, forfeit

Plano 1, Sandwich 0

Polo 36, Amboy 28

Polo 36, Amboy-LaMoille 28

Pontiac 20, Rantoul 14

Prairie Ridge 27, Huntley 7

Princeton 49, Hall 20

Princeville 9, Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 8

Providence 21, Fenwick 20

Quincy Notre Dame 49, Marceline, Mo. 7

Reed-Custer 42, Lisle 14

Richmond-Burton 34, Rochelle 7

Riverside-Brookfield 42, Chicago Christian 6

Rochester 45, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 41

Rock Island 56, Rock Island Alleman 0

Rockford Boylan 41, Belvidere 8

Rockford East 26, Rockford Auburn 8

Rockridge 55, Riverdale 12

Rolling Meadows 17, Deerfield 14

Rushville-Industry 30, Lewistown 0

S. Vermillion, Ind. 35, Marshall 6

Salem 41, Harrisburg 22

Sandburg 12, Andrew 0

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 38, Argenta-Oreana 14

Schaumburg 42, Niles North 14

Senn 40, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 0

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 28, Carmi White County 24

Shelbyville 40, Clinton 29

Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 49, Seneca 28

South Elgin 35, Glenbard South 7

Springfield Southeast def. Decatur MacArthur, forfeit

St. Francis 34, Prospect 27

St. Ignatius 21, St. Laurence 0

St. Patrick 21, Woodstock Marian 20

St. Viator 41, DePaul College Prep 7

Sterling 24, Galesburg 21

Stillman Valley 36, Oregon 7

Streator 45, Herscher 40

Sycamore 56, Kaneland 28

Thornton Fractional South 35, Bremen 7

Thornwood 32, Rich Township 30

Tinley Park 22, Thornton Fractional North 8

Tolono Unity 55, Illinois Valley Central 21

Tremont 42, LeRoy 12

Triad 66, Mount Vernon 7

Vandalia 30, Carlyle 6

Vernon Hills 41, Elk Grove 6

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 42, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 35

Warrensburg-Latham 45, Macon Meridian 18

Washington 45, Bartonville (Limestone) 0

Waterloo 38, Carbondale 14

Waubonsie Valley 23, Shaker Hts., Ohio 19

Wauconda 42, Grant 0

Wheaton Academy 51, Aurora Central Catholic 7

Wheaton Warrenville South 12, St. Charles North 10

Whitney Young 10, Chicago (Lane) 8

Williamsville 57, Riverton 7

Willowbrook 40, Proviso East 14

Wilmington 10, Coal City 7

Winnebago 45, Rock Falls 8

Woodstock 28, Harvard 21

York 56, Proviso West 0

Yorkville 28, Plainfield South 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Edward vs. St. Francis, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Belarus hockey leader resigns over ban for political threats

Associated Press

Freeland, Rockies to take on Wheeler, Phillies

Associated Press

Gausman expected to start for the Giants against Cubs

Associated Press