Freeland, Rockies to take on Wheeler, Phillies

Colorado Rockies (65-77, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (71-70, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (5-7, 4.69 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (12-9, 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 217 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -190, Rockies +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Trevor Story and the Rockies will take on the Phillies Saturday.

The Phillies are 39-30 on their home turf. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .314, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .407.

The Rockies are 20-50 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, Raimel Tapia leads the team with a mark of .277.

The Rockies won the last meeting 11-2. German Marquez secured his 12th victory and Elias Diaz went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Colorado. Bailey Falter took his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean Segura leads the Phillies with 130 hits and has 49 RBIs.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 57 extra base hits and 67 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rockies: 5-5, .240 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Andrew Knapp: (health protocols).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.