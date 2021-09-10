Zanesville Country Club Hosting 40th Annual Genesis Pro-Am; Breaks Fundraising Record

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- As we know, our healthcare system is strained due to the influx of patients being treated for COVID-19. For the eternity of this weekend, the Zanesville Country Club is hosting the 40th annual Genesis Pro-Am Golf Tournament which will raise funds for the Genesis Hospital. 

The event takes place annually to raise funds to give back to the community in the form of a donation to Genesis Healthcare System. This year’s funds raised broke an event record!

“This year we’ve raised $360,000 for the Genesis Healthcare Foundation. And in the last 40 years we’ve now raised seven million dollars, and donating money back to the Genesis Healthcare System. So we’re really happy to do that,” Randy Coconis, committee member for the Genesis Pro-Am stated.

On top of the nearly a third of a million raised for the Genesis Healthcare System, this year, the Genesis Pro-Am organization is establishing a fund with a noble cause. 

“This year we’re honoring the health workers and everybody, all the Genesis healthcare workers. We’re actually creating a fund for them, for helping everything. They’re going through a tough time, they have been the past year and a half, and it’s just as bad now as it has been,” Coconis said.

The three day event includes grand prizes for the top golfers, a raffle drawing for $1,000, $500, and $250 cash prizes, a new Toyota Corolla, and a silent auction.  

