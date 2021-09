The Muskingum Volleyball team made the trip to Gio Memorial Tournament at Johns Hopkins on Friday.

The Muskies faced Virginia Wesleyan and came away with a victory in 4 sets, 25-18, 21-25,13-25, 14-25.

Muskingum University was led by by Brooke Bigrigg with 15 kills and Erin Dickson with 21 assists.

The Muskies continue their run at the Gio Tournament Saturday with a game against Birmingham-Southern. Game time is 2pm.