McHugh Opens New Pre-Owned Car Lot in South Zanesville

Local News
Gunnar Consol104

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio- If you’re looking for quality preowned car, you can look to McHugh’s which opened up a new preowned location on the south end of Zanesville. The location of their new lot is 2487 Maysville Pike, Zanesville.

While the pandemic has caused a shortage of new cars, used cars are still in supply and with as big of an inventory as they have, McHugh knew that now was the time to open up their southern location. 

“Well for us to carry as many used cars as we need, we need more space. And this just seemed like a natural fit,” Tim McHugh, Co-Owner of McHugh stated.

They’ve had such success in their dealership they have people coming from far and wide -which is part of the reason for them beefing up their inventory and selection with a new lot.

“We sell cars to every place in Ohio, we’ve got people flying in from out of state to buy cars. You with the internet being what it is it just expands your reach,” McHugh said.

With the expanded reach of the new location, between McHugh’s locations on the north end and south end of Zanesville they’ll have a selection of over 400 cars on their lots. To view the new and used cars for sale at either McHugh’s location you can head to their website. 

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts

Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week: Buckeye! Plus Preparing for a Day in the Dog House Fundraiser

Kailan Martin

Zanesville Country Club Hosting 40th Annual Genesis Pro-Am; Breaks Fundraising Record

Gunnar Consol

COVID-19 Update from Genesis Hospital and Muskingum County Health Department

Gunnar Consol