McHugh Opens New Pre-Owned Car Lot in South Zanesville

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio- If you’re looking for quality preowned car, you can look to McHugh’s which opened up a new preowned location on the south end of Zanesville. The location of their new lot is 2487 Maysville Pike, Zanesville.

While the pandemic has caused a shortage of new cars, used cars are still in supply and with as big of an inventory as they have, McHugh knew that now was the time to open up their southern location.

“Well for us to carry as many used cars as we need, we need more space. And this just seemed like a natural fit,” Tim McHugh, Co-Owner of McHugh stated.

They’ve had such success in their dealership they have people coming from far and wide -which is part of the reason for them beefing up their inventory and selection with a new lot.

“We sell cars to every place in Ohio, we’ve got people flying in from out of state to buy cars. You with the internet being what it is it just expands your reach,” McHugh said.

With the expanded reach of the new location, between McHugh’s locations on the north end and south end of Zanesville they’ll have a selection of over 400 cars on their lots. To view the new and used cars for sale at either McHugh’s location you can head to their website.