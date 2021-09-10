MATCHDAY: Ronaldo back for Man United; PSG rests Messi

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:

ENGLAND

Cristiano Ronaldo will make the first appearance in his second spell for Manchester United in the home match against Newcastle in the Premier League. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Ronaldo will definitely feature at Old Trafford but didn’t confirm if it would be from the start. Tottenham leads on a maximum nine points as the league returns after the international break, and is away to Crystal Palace. Chelsea hosts Aston Villa and champion Manchester City is likely to be tested at Leicester. Arsenal and Norwich have both lost all three of their opening games heading into their meeting at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

FRANCE

Paris Saint-Germain fans will have to wait a while longer to see Lionel Messi in action again. The Argentina star scored a hat trick in World Cup qualifying on Thursday but will be rested for Saturday’s game at home to promoted Clermont. PSG is also without veteran central defender Sergio Ramos as he continues his recovery for a calf injury and midfielder Marco Verratti, who is nursing a sore knee. Kylian Mbappe is expected to sit this one out after a minor calf injury on international duty with France. The other game sees Monaco seeking a morale-boosting win at home to Marseille. After finishing third last season, Monaco has won only once in four games so far and was knocked out in the Champions League playoffs.

GERMANY

Julian Nagelsmann left Leipzig at the end of last season to coach Bayern Munich, but he’s already back at his old club. Bayern visits a Leipzig team which has lost two of its first three Bundesliga games under American coach Jesse Marsch. Bayern is unbeaten so far under Nagelsmann and could field left back Alphonso Davies again after he recovered from an injury sustained with the Canadian national team. Borussia Dortmund has struggled in defense this season and faces a tricky game at Bayer Leverkusen. League leader Wolfsburg has three wins from three as it heads to promoted Greuther Fürth. Union Berlin plays Augsburg, Hoffenheim takes on Mainz and Freiburg plays Cologne.

ITALY

Is Moise Kean ready to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus? The 21-year-old forward showed off his potential with a two-goal performance for Italy against Lithuania on Wednesday. Now he could get his first action with Juventus after returning to the Bianconeri from spells at Everton and Paris Saint-Germain. Having earned only one point from its opening two matches, Juventus is desperate for a victory but faces a tough test at Napoli. Also, Atalanta hosts Fiorentina in what is usually a high-scoring match and Empoli looks to follow up its surprise win over Juventus when it faces promoted Venezia.

SPAIN

Mallorca visits Athletic Bilbao with both sides looking to remain undefeated after four rounds. Mallorca, which earned promotion last season, has impressed with back-to-back wins over Alavés and Espanyol and has only conceded one goal so far. Bilbao held Barcelona 1-1 and won at Celta Vigo before the international break. Levante seeks its first victory when it hosts recently promoted Rayo Vallecano. Initially scheduled for Saturday, Sevilla vs. Barcelona, and Villarreal vs. Alavés, were both postponed to give rest time to players on international duty with South American nations.

