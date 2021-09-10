PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 52, Cambridge 14
Aledo (Mercer County) 40, Monmouth United 26
Algonquin (Jacobs) 48, McHenry 32
Amundsen 65, Lake View 6
Anna-Jonesboro 28, Massac County 27
Antioch 42, North Chicago 0
Arcola 49, Tri-County 13
Athens 41, Pleasant Plains 7
Aurora (West Aurora) 28, Plainfield Central 21
Aurora Christian 48, Westmont 6
Barrington 28, New Trier 23
Bartlett 29, Elgin 12
Batavia 23, Wheaton North 20, OT
Beardstown 26, Jacksonville Routt 6
Belvidere North 45, Rockford Jefferson 12
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 41, Addison Trail 13
Bethalto Civic Memorial 38, Roxana 0
Bloomington 14, Peoria Manual 0
Bolingbrook 23, Lincoln Way West 17
Breese Central 42, Red Bud 19
Breese Mater Dei 31, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 13
Brother Rice 42, Lisle (Benet Academy) 6
Brownstown Woodhaven, Mich. 42, Naperville North 14
Buffalo Grove 42, Maine West 6
Burlington Central 24, Dundee-Crown 7
Byron 47, Rockford Lutheran 19
Carlinville 42, Hillsboro 8
Carrollton 55, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 14
Carterville 31, Murphysboro/Elverado 21
Cary-Grove 48, Crystal Lake Central 14
Champaign St. Thomas More 56, Blue Ridge 0
Chatham Glenwood 35, Jacksonville 28
Chester 40, Freeburg 34, 2OT
Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) def. Prosser, forfeit
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 38, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 6
Chicago Ag Science 16, Bogan 14
Chicago Mt. Carmel 55, Niles Notre Dame 20
Chicago Sullivan 16, Von Steuben 13
Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit
Clifton Central 26, Fithian Oakwood 8
Collinsville 41, Alton 0
Columbia 48, Alton Marquette 14
Crystal Lake South 48, Hampshire 37
Cumberland 45, ALAH 0
Dakota 14, Stockton 6
DeKalb 45, Belleville West 6
Decatur St. Teresa 34, Moweaqua Central A&M 0
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40, Ottawa Marquette 36
Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 17, Naperville Central 14
Dixon 62, Rockford Christian 0
Downers North 7, Downers South 0
Downs Tri-Valley 35, Colfax Ridgeview 14
DuQuoin 26, Herrin 23
Durand/Pecatonica 38, Fulton 24
East Dubuque 58, Deerfield, Wis. 20
East Moline United 22, Geneseo 17
Edwardsville 48, Champaign Central 0
Effingham 42, Charleston 0
Eureka 42, Heyworth 0
Fairbury Prairie Central 34, St. Joseph-Ogden 28
Farmington 61, Warsaw West Hancock 20
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 44, South Beloit 38, OT
Flora 35, Eldorado 14
Forreston 34, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 13
Francis Howell, Mo. 70, Granite City 14
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 28, North Boone 14
Gilman Iroquois West 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Glenbard East 39, Streamwood 7
Glenbard North 21, Geneva 7
Glenbard West 60, Oak Park River Forest 20
Glenbrook North 48, Wheeling 9
Glenbrook South 41, Conant 21
Grayslake Central 28, Grayslake North 25
Greenfield-Northwestern 66, North Greene 6
Greenville 37, Staunton 0
Hamilton County 30, Edwards County 0
Hillcrest 22, Oak Forest 12
Hinsdale South 21, Leyden 0
Homewood-Flossmoor 44, Lincoln Way Central 2
Hononegah 49, Freeport 24
IC Catholic 68, Elmwood Park 0
Illini West (Carthage) 20, Havana 6
Jerseyville Jersey 32, Lincoln 16
Johnston City 28, Fairfield 26
Joliet Catholic 48, De La Salle 14
Kankakee (McNamara) 60, Ridgewood 0
Kewanee 51, St. Bede 27
Knoxville 55, Stark County 14
LaSalle-Peru 28, Ottawa 0
Lake Forest 42, Stevenson 17
Lake Park 21, St. Charles East 14
Lakes Community 36, Round Lake 6
Larkin 48, West Chicago 0
Lemont 37, Shepard 13
Lena-Winslow 20, Galena 0
Libertyville 28, Lake Zurich 19
Lincoln-Way East 42, Stagg 0
Lockport 43, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7
Machesney Park Harlem 50, Rockford Guilford 12
Macomb 40, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 22
Madison 50, Dupo 14
Mahomet-Seymour 35, Mt. Zion 27
Maine South 47, Fremd 14
Marengo 42, Johnsburg 14
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 33, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 6
Marion 48, Highland 28
Marist 28, Nazareth 14
Marmion 27, Montini 10
Maroa-Forsyth 64, New Berlin 7
Mascoutah 42, Centralia 7
Mattoon 12, Taylorville 9
Mendota 42, Bureau Valley 22
Metamora 49, East Peoria 6
Metea Valley 15, Belleville East 14
Milledgeville 64, River Ridge 0
Minooka 49, Romeoville 6
Momence 30, Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 14
Monmouth-Roseville 43, Morrison 28
Monticello 46, Stanford Olympia 22
Morris 56, Woodstock North 12
Morton 48, Canton 27
Mt. Carmel 50, Robinson 6
Mundelein 48, Waukegan 27
Naperville Neuqua Valley 26, St Marys Adolescent Ed Program 21
Newton 35, Casey-Westfield 27
Nokomis 24, East Alton-Wood River 20
Normal Community 54, Richwoods 13
Normal West 21, Champaign Centennial 0
O’Fallon 58, Vianney, Mo. 0
Oak Lawn Community 8, Blue Island Eisenhower 6
Oak Lawn Richards 48, Argo 6
Oswego 1, Joliet Central 0
Oswego East 42, Plainfield East 18
Palatine 43, Evanston Township 0
Pana 44, Gillespie 13
Paris 14, Lawrenceville 6
Parke Heritage, Ind. 36, Tuscola 28
Pekin 27, Dunlap 7
Peoria (H.S.) 58, Danville 36
Peoria Notre Dame def. Urbana, forfeit
Peotone 35, Manteno 21
Piasa Southwestern 55, Litchfield 0
Pittsfield 31, Auburn 24
Plano 1, Sandwich 0
Polo 36, Amboy 28
Pontiac 20, Rantoul 14
Prairie Ridge 27, Huntley 7
Princeton 49, Hall 20
Princeville 9, Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 8
Providence 21, Fenwick 20
Quincy Notre Dame 49, Marceline, Mo. 7
Reed-Custer 42, Lisle 14
Richmond-Burton 34, Rochelle 7
Rochester 45, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 41
Rock Island 56, Rock Island Alleman 0
Rockford Boylan 41, Belvidere 8
Rockford East 26, Rockford Auburn 8
Rockridge 55, Riverdale 12
Rolling Meadows 17, Deerfield 14
Rushville-Industry 30, Lewistown 0
S. Vermillion, Ind. 35, Marshall 6
Salem 41, Harrisburg 22
Sandburg 12, Andrew 0
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 38, Argenta-Oreana 14
Shelbyville 40, Clinton 29
Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 49, Seneca 28
South Elgin 35, Glenbard South 7
St. Francis 34, Prospect 27
St. Ignatius 21, St. Laurence 0
St. Viator 41, DePaul College Prep 7
Sterling 24, Galesburg 21
Stillman Valley 36, Oregon 7
Streator 45, Herscher 40
Sycamore 56, Kaneland 28
Thornwood 32, Rich Township 30
Tinley Park 22, Thornton Fractional North 8
Tolono Unity 55, Illinois Valley Central 21
Tremont 42, LeRoy 12
Triad 66, Mount Vernon 7
Vandalia 30, Carlyle 6
Vernon Hills 41, Elk Grove 6
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 42, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 35
Washington 45, Bartonville (Limestone) 0
Waubonsie Valley 23, Shaker Hts., Ohio 19
Wauconda 42, Grant 0
Wheaton Academy 51, Aurora Central Catholic 7
Wheaton Warrenville South 12, St. Charles North 10
Whitney Young 10, Chicago (Lane) 8
Williamsville 57, Riverton 7
Wilmington 10, Coal City 7
Woodstock 28, Harvard 21
York 56, Proviso West 0
Yorkville 28, Plainfield South 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Edward vs. St. Francis, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com
Information from: ScoreStream Inc.