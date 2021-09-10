PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Hoban 27, Kettering Alter 14

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 35, Wickliffe 0

Akr. Manchester 41, Orrville 13

Alliance 56, Minerva 6

Amanda-Clearcreek 20, Baltimore Liberty Union 10

Anna 28, Ft. Recovery 0

Apple Creek Waynedale 34, West Salem Northwestern 27

Archbold 33, Bryan 15

Arlington 48, Cory-Rawson 0

Ashland Crestview 21, Collins Western Reserve 13

Ashtabula Edgewood 48, Orange 7

Ashville Teays Valley 49, Lancaster Fairfield Union 22

Athens 41, Albany Alexander 14

Attica Seneca E. 53, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 6

Atwater Waterloo 30, Sebring McKinley 22

Aurora 42, Copley 13

Avon Lake 30, Avon 24

Bainbridge Paint Valley 42, Williamsport Westfall 7

Barberton 42, Kent Roosevelt 15

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 20, Kansas Lakota 3

Bellefontaine 48, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 13

Bellevue 48, Bellville Clear Fork 7

Beloit W. Branch 61, Alliance Marlington 18

Belpre 45, Stewart Federal Hocking 0

Berea-Midpark 19, Elyria 7

Berlin Center Western Reserve 26, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 0

Beverly Ft. Frye 26, Zanesville 13

Bishop Ready 23, Delaware Buckeye Valley 13

Bishop Watterson 27, Newark Licking Valley 6

Bloom-Carroll 46, Circleville 0

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 42, Wadsworth 7

Brunswick 44, Tol. Waite 0

Bucyrus Wynford 72, Bucyrus 20

Burton Berkshire 29, Orwell Grand Valley 25

Byesville Meadowbrook 42, Crooksville 6

Cameron, W.Va. 44, New Matamoras Frontier 6

Can. McKinley 27, Massillon Perry 25

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 49, Gahanna Cols. Academy 14

Canfield 35, New Philadelphia 0

Canfield S. Range 50, Struthers 13

Carey 35, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 17

Celina 21, Kenton 20

Centerville 30, Miamisburg 13

Chagrin Falls Kenston 40, Eastlake North 13

Chardon 28, Painesville Riverside 7

Chillicothe Huntington 30, Chillicothe Unioto 27

Cin. Colerain 33, Cin. Sycamore 13

Cin. College Prep. 22, Cin. Summit Country Day 21

Cin. La Salle 48, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 27

Cin. McNicholas 27, Highlands, Ky. 21

Cin. Moeller 25, Ironton 7

Cin. St. Xavier 41, Penn, Ind. 10

Cin. Walnut Hills 27, Morrow Little Miami 21

Cin. Winton Woods 17, Lebanon 13

Cin. Wyoming 30, Cin. Indian Hill 0

Cle. Benedictine 38, Bishop Hartley 17

Cle. Collinwood 48, Cle. JFK 16

Cle. Glenville 34, Mentor Lake Cath. 0

Cle. Hts. 42, Akr. Buchtel 7

Cle. John Adams 50, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Cle. Rhodes 36, Cle. Hay 0

Cle. St. Ignatius 44, Euclid 14

Clyde 42, Tol. Start 14

Coldwater 28, New Bremen 14

Cols. Africentric 14, South 12

Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Westerville Cent. 0

Columbia Station Columbia 40, Sullivan Black River 12

Columbiana Crestview 47, Campbell Memorial 7

Columbus Grove 31, Delphos Jefferson 7

Coshocton 35, McConnelsville Morgan 7

Creston Norwayne 47, Smithville 13

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 41, Loudonville 6

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 53, Tol. Rogers 6

Danville 28, Fredericktown 21

Delta 43, Metamora Evergreen 14

Dola Hardin Northern 45, Morral Ridgedale 12

Dover 28, Akr. East 14

Dresden Tri-Valley 35, Zanesville Maysville 14

E. Can. 39, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 13

East 46, Cols. Centennial 7

Eaton 21, Bellbrook 20

Elyria Cath. 41, Parma Hts. Holy Name 7

Fairfield 34, Cin. Oak Hills 14

Frankfort Adena 30, Southeastern 6

Franklin 7, Carlisle 0

Fremont Ross 48, Oregon Clay 14

Galion Northmor 21, Cardington-Lincoln 14

Garrettsville Garfield 35, Leavittsburg LaBrae 14

Gates Mills Hawken 50, Middlefield Cardinal 7

Genoa Area 14, Rossford 9

Germantown Valley View 45, Day. Oakwood 6

Gibsonburg 64, Tiffin Calvert 16

Girard 35, Jefferson Area 34

Granville 21, Heath 12

Greenfield McClain 34, Lees Creek E. Clinton 13

Grove City, Pa. 42, Conneaut 20

Groveport-Madison 27, Galloway Westland 7

Hamilton New Miami 14, W. Unity Hilltop 8

Hamler Patrick Henry 41, Swanton 7

Harrod Allen E. 42, Convoy Crestview 14

Haviland Wayne Trace 50, Hicksville 6

Hilliard Darby 29, Hilliard Davidson 23

Hillsboro 21, Williamsburg 14

Howard E. Knox 41, Centerburg 28

Hubbard 27, Poland Seminary 23

Hudson 49, Twinsburg 6

Independence 30, Cuyahoga Hts. 28

Jeromesville Hillsdale 52, Rittman 13

Kettering Fairmont 24, Clayton Northmont 21

Kirtland 33, Chesterland W. Geauga 7

LaGrange Keystone 55, Oberlin 6

Lakewood 21, Rocky River 14

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 48, Grove City Christian 27

Leetonia 52, E. Palestine 16

Lewis Center Olentangy 24, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 40, New Lebanon Dixie 27

Lexington 40, Mt. Vernon 14

Liberty Center 34, Wauseon 28, OT

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 54, Hamilton 21

Lima Bath 27, Elida 7

Lisbon Beaver 48, E. Liverpool 0

London 55, Urbana 20

Lucas 30, Willard 0

Lucasville Valley 42, Beaver Eastern 7

Magnolia Sandy Valley 22, Malvern 21

Maple Hts. 48, E. Cle. Shaw 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 20, St. Henry 7

Marietta 40, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 12

Marysville 27, Hilliard Bradley 7

Massillon Jackson 21, Green 20

McComb 42, Van Buren 0

McDonald 21, Mineral Ridge 14

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 26, Waynesfield-Goshen 7

Mechanicsburg 41, S. Charleston SE 0

Medina Highland 49, Tallmadge 7

Miami Valley Christian Academy 16, Gallatin Co., Ky. 7

Milford 20, Cin. Turpin 13

Milford Center Fairbanks 27, Jamestown Greeneview 7

Millersburg W. Holmes 20, Mansfield Sr. 17

Mogadore 23, Lyndhurst Brush 9

Monroe 33, Brookville 13

Monroeville 42, Plymouth 39

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 55, Vanlue 28

Mt. Orab Western Brown 33, Jackson 28

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 46, Cin. Finneytown 27

N. Can. Hoover 21, Louisville 0

N. Ridgeville 39, Amherst Steele 21

N. Royalton 28, Macedonia Nordonia 20

Navarre Fairless 28, Canal Fulton Northwest 14

Nelsonville-York 48, Bidwell River Valley 13

New Albany 34, Lancaster 20

New Concord John Glenn 49, Thornville Sheridan 0

New Middletown Spring. 54, Lowellville 6

Niles McKinley 28, Cortland Lakeview 14

North Allegheny, Pa. 20, Mentor 16

Norton 39, Ravenna 6

Norwalk 20, Milan Edison 13

Oak Harbor 41, Tol. Woodward 0

Oak Hill 21, McDermott Scioto NW 14

Oberlin Firelands 13, Wellington 6

Olmsted Falls 14, Grafton Midview 9

Ottawa-Glandorf 35, St. Marys Memorial 16

Painesville Harvey 21, Mantua Crestwood 13

Pandora-Gilboa 49, Arcadia 14

Parma Padua 17, Sandusky 16

Pataskala Licking Hts. 35, Can. Cent. Cath. 34

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 50, Johnstown 22

Pemberville Eastwood 63, Elmore Woodmore 0

Perry 37, Chagrin Falls 0

Perrysburg 35, Bowling Green 0

Philo 38, Warsaw River View 7

Pickerington N. 13, Pickerington Cent. 10, OT

Pikeville, Ky. 20, Wheelersburg 7

Piqua 35, Xenia 6

Port Clinton 61, Tol. Bowsher 12

Portsmouth 41, Ironton Rock Hill 7

Portsmouth W. 41, Wellston 8

Racine Southern 57, Crown City S. Gallia 22

Rayland Buckeye 29, Toronto 13

Richmond Edison 35, Vienna Mathews 18

Richwood N. Union 35, Spring. Kenton Ridge 0

Rocky River Lutheran W. 47, Brooklyn 13

Rootstown 24, Youngs. Liberty 20

STVM 42, Wooster 10

Salem 41, Akr. Firestone 0

Salineville Southern 38, Lisbon David Anderson 0

Sandusky Perkins 49, Ashland 14

Shadyside 35, Barnesville 14

Sheffield Brookside 27, Lorain Clearview 0

Shelby 35, Ontario 7

Sherwood Fairview 21, Paulding 0

Sidney 16, Vandalia Butler 0

Sparta Highland 41, Mt. Gilead 0

Spencerville 35, Bluffton 14

Spring. Shawnee 41, Lewistown Indian Lake 29

Springfield 21, Huber Hts. Wayne 14

St. Clairsville 56, Martins Ferry 6

St. Paris Graham 22, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0

Streetsboro 46, Lodi Cloverleaf 22

Strongsville 24, Solon 12

Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0

Sylvania Southview 18, Holland Springfield 13

Thomas Worthington 41, Newark 14

Tiffin Columbian 40, Mayfield 10

Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Findlay 6

Tol. Christian 38, Lakeside Danbury 16

Tol. Whitmer 36, Tol. St. Francis 6

Tontogany Otsego 30, Millbury Lake 12

Trenton Edgewood 34, Bishop Fenwick 14

Troy Christian 44, Covington 0

Uniontown Lake 26, Can. Glenoak 7

Upper Sandusky 27, Sycamore Mohawk 13

Van Wert 55, Wapakoneta 45

Versailles 49, Rockford Parkway 14

Vincent Warren 54, Hannibal River 24

W. Chester Lakota W. 24, Cin. Princeton 0

W. Jefferson 57, Cedarville 0

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14, Dalton 7

Warren Champion 34, Newton Falls 15

Warren JFK 66, Conneaut Area, Pa. 0

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 41, Goshen 6

Waubonsie Valley, Ill. 23, Shaker Hts. 19

Weir, W.Va. 19, Wintersville Indian Creek 13

Wellsville 41, Columbiana 12

Westerville N. 48, Washington C.H. 14

Westlake 21, Parma 18

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Maumee 0

Willoughby S. 41, Madison 14

Wooster Triway 43, Massillon Tuslaw 14

Youngs. Boardman 33, Warren Howland 21

Youngs. Chaney High School 22, Cols. St. Charles 3

Zanesville W. Muskingum 35, New Lexington 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Springfield vs. Peninsula Woodridge, ppd.

Bay Village Bay vs. Parma Hts. Valley Forge, ppd.

Blanchester vs. Cin. Woodward, ccd.

Cols. Walnut Ridge vs. Cols. Briggs, ccd.

Cols. Whetstone vs. Cols. Northland, ccd.

Corning Miller vs. Worthington Christian, ccd.

Findlay Liberty-Benton vs. N. Baltimore, ccd.

Gahanna Lincoln vs. Reynoldsburg, ccd.

Gallipolis Gallia vs. Chesapeake, ccd.

Hanoverton United vs. Youngs. Valley Christian, ppd.

Pomeroy Meigs vs. McArthur Vinton County, ccd.

Vincent Warren vs. Logan, ccd.

Washington C.H. vs. Minford, ccd.

Wheelersburg vs. Ashland Blazer, Ky., ccd.

Whitehall-Yearling vs. Cols. Grandview Hts., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com