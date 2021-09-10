PREP FOOTBALL=

Annandale 42, John R. Lewis 2

Atlee 27, Mills Godwin 7

Bassett 56, Dan River 0

Benedictine 28, Woodberry Forest 10

Bethel 32, Gloucester 0

Bland County 28, Rye Cove 14

Broad Run 35, Loudoun Valley 0

Brooke Point 63, Riverside 29

C.D. Hylton 34, Briar Woods 22

Centreville 42, Mount Vernon 0

Chantilly 37, Washington-Lee 6

Charles City County High School 44, Cumberland 0

Chilhowie 32, Narrows 18

Colonial Forge 34, West Potomac 17

Covington 20, Alleghany 19

Culpeper 27, Fauquier 7

Deep Creek 23, Hickory 0

Dematha, Md. 42, Episcopal 6

Fluvanna 24, Buckingham County 18

Frank Cox 17, Bayside 13

Fredericksburg Christian 47, St. Annes-Belfield 7

Freedom (South Riding) 56, Colgan 14

Galax 7, Carroll County 6

Giles 16, George Wythe-Wytheville 13

Graham 35, Richlands 0

Green Run 21, Kempsville 13

Grundy 20, Blacksburg 19

Harrisonburg 14, Millbrook 12

Heritage-Lynchburg 56, Appomattox 13

Hidden Valley 42, Northside 7

Highland Springs 45, Prince George 19

Hopewell 35, Norcom 13

J.R. Tucker 20, Meadowbrook 6

James Madison 41, Yorktown 0

James Robinson 57, Justice High School 0

James Wood 34, Pulaski County 33

Lake Taylor 53, Currituck County, N.C. 35

Lightridge 20, Dominion 7

Loudoun County 50, Potomac Falls 7

Magna Vista 43, Gretna 6

Manor High School 30, Great Bridge 7

Martinsburg, W.Va. 58, Sherando 7

Martinsville 34, Eden Morehead, N.C. 18

McLean 16, Edison 13

Menchville 52, Denbigh 7

Meridian High School 35, Madison County 8

Middlesex 35, Windsor 6

Midlothian 41, Clover Hill 14

Mountain View 36, Liberty-Bealeton 13

New Bern, N.C. 29, Maury 27

New Kent 46, Bruton 6

Norfolk Academy 51, Catholic High School of Va Beach 7

Norview 28, Edenton Holmes, N.C. 22, OT

Oakland, Tenn. def. Beacon Hill, forfeit

Orange County 39, Charlottesville 7

Oscar Smith 57, Grassfield 0

Paul VI Catholic High School 41, Flint Hill School 7

Phelps, Ky. 48, Hurley 6

Powhatan 28, Huguenot 6

Radford 43, Fort Chiswell 7

Ridgeview 12, Central – Wise 0

Riverbend 52, Courtland 19

Rustburg 28, Altavista 0

Salem 46, William Fleming 20

Salem-Va. Beach 8, Tallwood 6

St. Christopher’s 21, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 7

Stone Bridge 38, Freedom (W) 35

Strasburg 21, Warren County 0

Tuscarora 42, John Champe 35

Twin Springs 28, Unaka, Tenn. 24

Twin Valley 30, Thomas Walker 0

Union 50, J.I. Burton 20

Warhill 14, Tabb 0

Waynesboro 43, Fort Defiance 21

Western Branch 23, Nansemond River 0

Westfield 26, George Marshall 20

Woodstock Central 21, East Rockingham 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bath County vs. Mountain View High School, ppd.

Castlewood vs. Thomas Walker, ppd.

Christiansburg vs. William Byrd, ccd.

Essex vs. King William, ppd.

King’s Fork High School vs. Indian River, ppd.

Louisa vs. Massaponax, ccd.

Rockbridge County vs. Wilson Memorial, ccd.

Rural Retreat vs. Grayson County, ccd.

Twin Valley vs. Honaker, ppd.

