PREP FOOTBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 37, Philadelphia George Washington 0

Academy Park 41, Reading 6

Altoona 28, Allderdice 20

Archbishop Wood 49, Cheltenham 0

Athens 35, Towanda 0

Bald Eagle Area 50, North Penn-Mansfield 7

Bedford 34, Chestnut Ridge 10

Belle Vernon 27, Penn-Trafford 7

Bellwood-Antis 27, Northern Bedford 0

Belmont Charter 24, Dobbins/Randolph 0

Bermudian Springs 31, Susquehannock 14

Bethlehem Catholic 55, Pocono Mountain West 7

Bethlehem Freedom 31, Easton 17

Big Spring 63, Halifax 13

Brookville 35, Punxsutawney 6

Burgettstown 57, Avella 8

Butler 27, Meadville 13

California 49, Waynesburg Central 7

Cambria Heights 35, Northern Cambria 0

Canton 21, South Williamsport 7

Carlisle 45, Cedar Crest 0

Catasauqua 42, Marian Catholic 6

Central Dauphin 0, Manheim Township 0

Central Martinsburg 54, Greater Johnstown 6

Central Mountain 21, Bloomsburg 16

Central Valley 21, Aliquippa 12

Central York 35, Hempfield 21

Chambersburg 21, Red Lion 7

Clearfield 53, Penns Valley 7

Cochranton 41, Seneca 8

Columbia 36, Hanover 20

Conrad Weiser 35, ELCO 32

Conwell Egan 41, Pottsville Nativity 3

Cornell 52, Jefferson-Morgan 8

Cowanesque Valley 15, Northwest Area 14

Curwensville 35, Meyersdale 6

Dallas 45, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Delaware Military Academy, Del. 42, Bonner-Prendergast 14

Donegal 42, Eastern York 14

Downingtown East 39, Delaware Valley 14

Dunmore 21, Lake-Lehman 2

East Pennsboro 30, Milton Hershey 26

Eisenhower 55, Franklin 14

Erie Cathedral Prep 55, Warren 6

Exeter 42, West Lawn Wilson 14

Fairview 28, Girard 7

Fleetwood 41, Upper Perkiomen 0

Fox Chapel 31, Plum 13

Frankford 28, West Philadelphia 0

Freedom Area 23, Quaker Valley 17

Governor Mifflin 56, Cocalico 0

Greencastle Antrim 34, Delone 13

Greensburg Salem 34, Mount Pleasant 6

Grove City 42, Conneaut, Ohio 20

Hamburg 21, Mahanoy Area 0

Hampton 41, Shaler 38

Harry S. Truman 42, Hatboro-Horsham 0

Hazleton Area 21, Berwick 14

Hempfield Area 30, Franklin Regional 28

Highlands 56, Burrell 7

Indiana 70, Derry 15

Iroquois 28, Union City 18

Jersey Shore 27, Montoursville 20, OT

Juniata Valley 27, West Branch 12

Kane Area 32, Bradford 18

Kennett 26, Oxford 13

Kutztown 76, Pequea Valley 37

Lakeland 42, Susquehanna 21

Lampeter-Strasburg 19, Conestoga Valley 0

Lancaster McCaskey 60, Lebanon 6

Latin Charter 40, Roxborough 0

Laurel 35, Ambridge 6

Ligonier Valley 55, Jeannette 0

Manheim Central 60, Susquehanna Township 0

Mechanicsburg 27, Red Land 17

Mid Valley 44, Montrose 0

Mifflinburg 48, Midd-West 7

Milton 35, Holy Redeemer 12

Montgomery 46, Warrior Run 13

Moon 15, Woodland Hills 0

Mount Carmel 28, Shikellamy 6

Mount Lebanon 31, Peters Township 0

Muncy 42, Wyalusing 8

North East 47, Corry 14

North Penn 35, Pennsbury 0

North Pocono 46, Honesdale 21

North Schuylkill 28, Jim Thorpe 7

Northampton 35, Stroudsburg 14

Northwestern Lehigh 34, Southern Lehigh 19

Norwin 37, Connellsville 0

Notre Dame-Green Pond 48, Salisbury 0

Octorara 55, Pottstown 13

Old Forge 41, Carbondale 10

Palisades 27, Pen Argyl 0

Palmerton 41, Panther Valley 0

Parkland 43, Nazareth Area 40

Penn Cambria 42, Bishop McCort 14

Penn Manor 21, Northeastern 9

Pennridge 28, Neshaminy 14

Philipsburg-Osceola 7, Huntingdon 6

Pittston Area 16, Wyoming Valley West 13

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 49, Norristown 8

Portage Area 37, Blacklick Valley 14

Pottsgrove 35, Schuylkill Valley 0

Pottsville 35, Saucon Valley 7

Quakertown 41, Council Rock South 13

Reynolds 26, Mercer 7

Richland 28, Bishop Guilfoyle 3

Ringgold 12, South Allegheny 10

Scranton Holy Cross 22, Hanover Area 14

Scranton Prep 42, Wallenpaupack 10

Seneca Valley 17, North Hills 7

Serra Catholic 56, Imani Christian Academy 8

Sharpsville 33, Greenville 7

Shippensburg 47, Dover 20

Solanco 42, Muhlenberg 0

South Side 20, New Brighton 12

South Western 14, New Oxford 7

Spring Grove 39, Northern York 7

St. Marys 14, Dubois 7

Sto-Rox 36, McGuffey 0

Thomas Jefferson 27, South Fayette 0

Tri-Valley 34, Pine Grove 0

Trinity 41, Yough 6

Tunkhannock 29, Crestwood 21

Tyrone 21, Bellefonte 0

Upper Merion 24, Twin Valley 12

Upper St. Clair 48, Baldwin 14

Warren JFK, Ohio 66, Conneaut Area 0

West Allegheny 38, Montour 13

West Mifflin 14, Elizabeth Forward 0

West Perry 25, Juniata 14

Westinghouse 35, Brashear 0

Westmont Hilltop 21, Somerset 14

Whitehall 30, Bethlehem Liberty 6

Williams Valley 38, Schuylkill Haven 8

Williamsport 24, Mifflin County 2

Wilson 42, Lehighton 21

Windber 58, North Star 6

Wyoming Area 47, Nanticoke Area 13

York Catholic 30, York Suburban 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Stroudsburg North vs. Pocono Mountain East, ppd.

Ellwood City vs. Shenango, ppd.

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart vs. Beaver Falls, ppd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

