PREP FOOTBALL=

Bonny Eagle 20, Scarborough 6

Brunswick 28, Brewer 12

Gray-New Gloucester 38, Sacopee Valley 12

Kennebunk 41, Biddeford 13

Messalonskee 34, Edward Little 8

Noble 28, Gorham 0

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 43, Sanford 0

Portland 40, Deering 0

South Portland 26, Massabesic 0

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 52, Dirigo 22

Westbrook 20, Wells 7

