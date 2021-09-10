PREP FOOTBALL=
Bonny Eagle 20, Scarborough 6
Brunswick 28, Brewer 12
Gray-New Gloucester 38, Sacopee Valley 12
Kennebunk 41, Biddeford 13
Messalonskee 34, Edward Little 8
Noble 28, Gorham 0
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 43, Sanford 0
Portland 40, Deering 0
South Portland 26, Massabesic 0
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 52, Dirigo 22
Westbrook 20, Wells 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
