Abraham Lincoln 37, Philadelphia George Washington 0

Archbishop Wood 49, Cheltenham 0

Athens 35, Towanda 0

Bald Eagle Area 50, North Penn-Mansfield 7

Belmont Charter 24, Dobbins/Randolph 0

Bermudian Springs 31, Susquehannock 14

Canton 21, South Williamsport 7

Carlisle 45, Cedar Crest 0

Central Dauphin 0, Manheim Township 0

Cochranton 41, Seneca 8

Dallas 45, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Donegal 42, Eastern York 14

Erie Cathedral Prep 55, Warren 6

Fleetwood 41, Upper Perkiomen 0

Frankford 28, West Philadelphia 0

Greencastle Antrim 34, Delone 13

Greensburg Salem 34, Mount Pleasant 6

Hamburg 21, Mahanoy Area 0

Iroquois 28, Union City 18

Latin Charter 40, Roxborough 0

Ligonier Valley 55, Jeannette 0

Muncy 42, Wyalusing 8

North Penn 35, Pennsbury 0

Northwestern Lehigh 34, Southern Lehigh 19

Notre Dame-Green Pond 48, Salisbury 0

Octorara 55, Pottstown 13

Palmerton 41, Panther Valley 0

Philipsburg-Osceola 7, Huntingdon 6

Shippensburg 47, Dover 20

Spring Grove 39, Northern York 7

Sto-Rox 36, McGuffey 0

Tri-Valley 34, Pine Grove 0

Trinity 41, Yough 6

Upper St. Clair 48, Baldwin 14

Williams Valley 38, Schuylkill Haven 8

Wyoming Area 47, Nanticoke Area 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Stroudsburg North vs. Pocono Mountain East, ppd.

Ellwood City vs. Shenango, ppd.

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart vs. Beaver Falls, ppd.

