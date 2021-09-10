PREP FOOTBALL=

Anna 28, Ft. Recovery 0

Aurora 42, Copley 13

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 20, Kansas Lakota 3

Brunswick 44, Tol. Waite 0

Byesville Meadowbrook 42, Crooksville 6

Canfield 35, New Philadelphia 0

Canfield S. Range 50, Struthers 13

Cin. Wyoming 30, Cin. Indian Hill 0

Cle. Collinwood 48, Cle. JFK 16

Cle. John Adams 50, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Cle. Rhodes 36, Cle. Hay 0

Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Westerville Cent. 0

Franklin 7, Carlisle 0

Gates Mills Hawken 50, Middlefield Cardinal 7

Germantown Valley View 45, Day. Oakwood 6

Hamilton New Miami 14, W. Unity Hilltop 8

Hamler Patrick Henry 41, Swanton 7

Hilliard Darby 29, Hilliard Davidson 23

McComb 42, Van Buren 0

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 26, Waynesfield-Goshen 7

Milford Center Fairbanks 27, Jamestown Greeneview 7

Monroe 33, Brookville 13

Nelsonville-York 48, Bidwell River Valley 13

New Concord John Glenn 49, Thornville Sheridan 0

Norton 39, Ravenna 6

Oak Hill 21, McDermott Scioto NW 14

Pemberville Eastwood 63, Elmore Woodmore 0

Portsmouth W. 41, Wellston 8

Rocky River Lutheran W. 47, Brooklyn 13

Salem 41, Akr. Firestone 0

Shelby 35, Ontario 7

St. Clairsville 56, Martins Ferry 6

Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0

Tol. Christian 38, Lakeside Danbury 16

Versailles 49, Rockford Parkway 14

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14, Dalton 7

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Maumee 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Blanchester vs. Cin. Woodward, ccd.

Cols. Walnut Ridge vs. Cols. Briggs, ccd.

Cols. Whetstone vs. Cols. Northland, ccd.

Corning Miller vs. Worthington Christian, ccd.

Findlay Liberty-Benton vs. N. Baltimore, ccd.

Gahanna Lincoln vs. Reynoldsburg, ccd.

Gallipolis Gallia vs. Chesapeake, ccd.

Pomeroy Meigs vs. McArthur Vinton County, ccd.

Vincent Warren vs. Logan, ccd.

Washington C.H. vs. Minford, ccd.

Wheelersburg vs. Ashland Blazer, Ky., ccd.

Whitehall-Yearling vs. Cols. Grandview Hts., ccd.

