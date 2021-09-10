COVID-19 Update from Genesis Hospital and Muskingum County Health Department

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- As of September 9th, there have been a cumulative 10,021 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic here in Muskingum County; with 888 active COVID-19 infections -which is the highest amount since December. With 153 of those active cases being reported today alone. For those 18 years and older, the vaccination rate is 50.5%, while those 60 years and older are vaccinated at a 80.8% rate.

The Muskingum County Health Department and Genesis Hospital are all hopeful that President Biden’s new vaccine mandates will help the country reach a critical tipping point in the fight against the virus as we experience a pandemic ravaging the unvaccinated.

“This COVID-19 vaccine that’s being used across the United States is probably the safest vaccine that’s ever been released in the United States. It’s had more scrutiny and a higher number of population based studies, and now a very high number of people who have received the vaccine with very few counterproductive actions from the vaccine. So I think, if people will really look at the facts and look at the reputable sources for the facts, this vaccine is a really good deal. It has a very high prevention rate, and a very high rate of keeping people out of the hospital, and keeping them from having the most severe symptoms, and yet it is extremely safe,” Corey Hamilton, Muskingum County Health Commissioner stated.

The local Muskingum County health experts who devote their lives to serving and protecting the community say that getting vaccinated is the best thing you can do for your community and the healthcare heroes we admire. Currently there are 67 hospitalized people in Genesis Hospital with COVID-19, with only 2 of those being vaccinated. The remaining 65 are unvaccinated while the unvaccinated also make up all of the 14 individuals on ventilators which is stretching the hospital staff thin.

“It puts an enormous strain on the health system. We are able to take care of people in the most need and most urgent situations and conditions, but it is absolutely putting a huge stain on this healthcare system,” Matthew Perry, CEO Genesis Healthcare System stated.

“If individuals have been vaccinated they do have the ability to get COVID at times, but the severity is much less, their symptoms are much less, their time not feeling well is much less,” Sharon Parker, Chief Operating Officer for Genesis Healthcare System added.

If you want up-to-date information on case counts, vaccine information, and testing and vaccination centers you can head to either Genesis Hospital or Muskingum County Health Department’s website with updated daily dashboards. There’s also Genesis billboards updated daily that show case count information between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals on Maple Avenue, Underwood Street, and Maysville Pike.