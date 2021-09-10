Correction: Boateng-Trial story

MUNICH (AP) — In a story published September 9, 2021, about former Germany player Jérôme Boateng’s conviction on a domestic violence charge, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Boateng was ordered to pay 1.8 million euros in damages to the victim, and The AP erroneously converted the dollar value of those damages to $21.2 million. Boateng was in fact ordered to pay 1.8 million euros as a fine to the German state, and the dollar value of that fine is $2.1 million. The AP also erroneously converted the dollar value of the fine sought by the public prosecutor to $17.7 million. The correct dollar value is $1.8 million.

