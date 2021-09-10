Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week: Buckeye! Plus Preparing for a Day in the Dog House Fundraiser

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This week’s Animal Shelter Society Pet of the week is Buckeye, who’s ready to win over your hearts just as the actual Ohio State Buckeyes win over the field this Saturday against Oregon.

Buckeye is a 1 year old mixture of shepherd and husky. April Cohagen-Gibson, the General Manager at the Animal Shelter Society stated that he would do really well in a older or young adult home and has a lot of energy.

“We strongly suggest older kids in the family. An active home life would be fantastic for Buckeye. He loves baths, he does well on the leash, he rides well and so for the little hiccups he’s dealing with, he has a lot of positive ones,” Cohagan-Gibson stated.

Buckeye is very protective with his food due to the situation he comes from, but also a very affectionate animal.

Stephanie Hill, Animal Shelter Society Board Member added that they will also be holding their annual Day in the Dog House fundraiser September 22nd, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the shelter, which will help raise money towards Buckeye and other animals adoption fees.

“The activities will be held outdoors so it’ll be a safe environment for everyone. We’re going to have several local celebrities and supporters, including Mayor Don Mason and some other folks from the community that are going to be here locked in our outdoor kennels raising money towards their adoption fee,” Hill said.

To adopt and find more information on Buckeye and the other animals, please visit their website at animalsheltersociety.org.

Additional information about the fundraisers and events can also be found on the website.