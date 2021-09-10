Updated on Thursday, 9 September 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT

FRIDAY: Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; clear skies during the morning will give way to mostly clear skies during the afternoon. Highs around 74°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies during the early evening will give way to clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 51°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Clear skies during the morning will give way to mostly clear skies during the afternoon. Highs around 80°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 61°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies throughout the day. Highs around 85°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear. Lows around 64°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 86°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 66°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 66°.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60°.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, the cold front has pushed it’s way well off to our east, running along the East Coast. The surface trough is also pushing out of our region this evening. Meanwhile, a large area of high pressure was located in the Upper Midwest with a maximum central pressure of 1019 mb, with a second area of high pressure located near Muskogee, OK with a maximum central pressure of 1020 mb. For our region, high lapse rates in the lower-levels this afternoon allowed for the mostly clear skies to give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon.

As the sun begins to set this evening, the clouds will likely quickly diminish. This will leave us with clear skies as we head through the late evening and into the overnight hours. The northwest winds will also taper down, becoming calm as we head into the late evening and overnight hours. These conditions will likely allow for overnight lows in our region to drop down to around 48° – 52°, with places such as Lancaster and Cambridge possibly reaching down to around 45° – 49°. Areas of fog will also be possible during the overnight hours, especially towards sunrise.

Clear skies on Friday Morning will give way to a passing cloud or two during the afternoon hours. Otherwise; the winds will likely remain northwesterly during the day at around 5-15 mph, and with the presence of the high pressure, this will likely allow for our high temperature to reach upwards of 72° – 76°.

Decreasing clouds early Friday Evening will likely give way to clear skies during the late evening and overnight with lows down around 49° – 53°.

The area of high pressure will then move off to our east and this will allow for a southwesterly wind flow to return into our region. This will work in conjunction with our next system, L4 – which will be moving through western Ontario and dragging a cold front through the Upper Midwest. This cold front will then move towards our region as we head into the end of the weekend. However, this front will likely stall out just off to our north, and this means that temperatures will likely be noticeably warmer on Saturday Night and then into the day Sunday. The cold front will likely begin to move northwards as a warm front on Monday Night and into the day Tuesday as another area of low pressure – L5 – develops in the Canadian Prairies. Highs on Tuesday will likely reach upwards of 86° – 90°. This front will then approach our region, however it will likely be a somewhat weakened state as it does so on Wednesday. Behind the cold front will be an area of high pressure which will try to move into our region as we head into the day Thursday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com