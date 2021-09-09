Weight Room Dedicated to Aronhalt

Zanesville High School honored a long-time basketball coach on Wednesday.

The weight room at the school was named in honor of former boy’s basketball coach Scott Aronhalt. Aronhalt left a lasting legacy at ZHS, stepping down this spring after 31 years of coaching.

He came to Zanesville in 1990 after serving as an assistant at Tiffin University. He finished his career with 466 wins 254 losses. In 1995 he led the Blue Devils to a Division I state title and was state runner-up in 1997.