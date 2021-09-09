Week Three Football ‘Players of the Game’ Announced

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville is sponsoring WHIZ’s Player of the Game spotlight each week, and one of last week’s featured players is Nate Harper of Maysville.

Nate Harper is #11 on the team and is a running back and middle linebacker for the panthers. Head coach Craig Clarke said the play that landed him this designation was his amazing effort and play that landed him in the endzone to turn the tide of the game, and eventually allowing the panthers to beat Coshocton 23-14. Harper was ecstatic to have received this accolade.

“Achievement is awesome, you know. It’s what you put all the hard work into in the off season and going into the season, it’s just great. And from how I want the season to go, take every week, do your best, practice, and hopefully you come out on top every week,” Nate Harper, #11 on Maysville Football Team stated.

As they head into this Friday’s game against Tri-Valley, it’s going to be an interesting competition as Tri-Valley is mourning their first loss while Maysville celebrated their first win. The other featured Player of the Game for last week is Sheridan’s #23, Jason Munyan.