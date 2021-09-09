Week Three Football ‘Players of the Game’ Announced

Local News
Gunnar Consol34

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville is sponsoring WHIZ’s Player of the Game spotlight each week, and one of last week’s featured players is Nate Harper of Maysville.

Nate Harper is #11 on the team and is a running back and middle linebacker for the panthers. Head coach Craig Clarke said the play that landed him this designation was his amazing effort and play that landed him in the endzone to turn the tide of the game, and eventually allowing the panthers to beat Coshocton 23-14. Harper was ecstatic to have received this accolade. 

“Achievement is awesome, you know. It’s what you put all the hard work into in the off season and going into the season, it’s just great. And from how I want the season to go, take every week, do your best, practice, and hopefully you come out on top every week,” Nate Harper, #11 on Maysville Football Team stated.

As they head into this Friday’s game against Tri-Valley, it’s going to be an interesting competition as Tri-Valley is mourning their first loss while Maysville celebrated their first win. The other featured Player of the Game for last week is Sheridan’s #23, Jason Munyan.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts

Monarch Butterfly Tagging Underway at One of County’s Pollinator Patches During September

Gunnar Consol

Genesis HealthCare Offering Free At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

George Hiotis

New Executive Director of Rambo Memorial Health Center Shares Her Vision and Goals

Gunnar Consol