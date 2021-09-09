Tri-Valley Takes Philo To The Cleaners

It was a dominant effort Thursday night Tri-Valley defeated Philo 5-0 in girls soccer. Majoirty of the damage done by Tri-Valley was inflicted in the first half, where their well-balanced offensive and defensive attack lead to a 3-0 lead at halftime.

The Lady Dawgs advanced to 4-0 on the season, while recording an amazing four straight shut out wins. Alicia Ritchie scored a team high two goals. The hometown Electrics came close each time, but with no cigar on the offensive side, with numerous shots on goals in the second half.

Tri-Valley will head to Pataskala on September 14th, to face Watkins Memorial at 7 PM. Philo will seek redemption on the road this Saturday at Zanesville at 10 AM.