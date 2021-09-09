Tri-Valley Takes Philo To The Cleaners

Local Sports
Court Zeppernick7

It was a dominant effort Thursday night Tri-Valley defeated Philo 5-0 in girls soccer. Majoirty of the damage done by Tri-Valley was inflicted in the first half, where their well-balanced offensive and defensive attack lead to a 3-0 lead at halftime.

The Lady Dawgs advanced to 4-0 on the season, while recording an amazing four straight shut out wins. Alicia Ritchie scored a team high two goals. The hometown Electrics came close each time, but with no cigar on the offensive side, with numerous shots on goals in the second half.

Tri-Valley will head to Pataskala on September 14th, to face Watkins Memorial at 7 PM. Philo will seek redemption on the road this Saturday at Zanesville at 10 AM.

Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

