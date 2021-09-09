Sporting Kansas City takes on the Chicago Fire in non-conference play

Chicago Fire (6-11-5) vs. Sporting Kansas City (11-5-7)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -165, Chicago +424, Draw +307; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City and the Chicago Fire meet for a non-conference matchup.

Sporting Kansas City finished 12-6-3 overall and 6-4-1 at home in the 2020 season. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals last season, averaging two per game.

The Fire went 5-10-8 overall and 0-6-5 on the road in the 2020 season. Chicago scored 33 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 39.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Jaylin Lindsey (injured), Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (injured), Gadi Kinda, Daniel Salloi, Felipe Hernandez.

Chicago: Ignacio Aliseda (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

