Several Charged in Drug Case







The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted a covert narcotics investigation that resulted in the arrest of four individuals.

Charged have been filed against David Scott Jones for aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated posession of drugs and obstructing official business. Ashley Wheatley for aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of fentanyl related compound. Amanda Jones for aggravated possession of drugs and Purity Nehls for obstructing official business.

Authorities said on Tuesday, September 7 suspected crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl was seized from a Pleasant City home.