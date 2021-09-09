Save-The-Date for BBBS’s Buckeye Pep Rally This November

Local News
Gunnar Consol1

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The much loved and anticipated Buckeye Pep Rally is finally happening again after a one year hiatus due to COVID-19. 

The event will be hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville on November 19th from 6-11PM at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds. There’s a variety of things going on and they expect this year’s pep rally to be great.  

“We have a lot of really fun things planned. It’s a whole evening of fun, something for everyone, but most importantly if you’re a buckeyes fan and whether or not you like football, there’s things for everyone. But it is a big party, lots of people,” Katie Mainini, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville stated.

If a fun time isn’t enough to motivate you to come on down for a great time, maybe a football feast will as a buffet of football favorites will be served. 

“We feed you, we’re going to have a whole tailgate spread of food this year. We’re going to have a DJ. Our live auction will be done by Matt Lutz, and we’ll just have lots of fun things that keep our crowd engaged for the evening,” Mainini said.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Buckeye Pep Rally, or to sponsor a table, or donate to the event, you can find more information on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville’s website. 

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts

Week Three Football ‘Players of the Game’ Announced

Gunnar Consol

Monarch Butterfly Tagging Underway at One of County’s Pollinator Patches During September

Gunnar Consol

Genesis HealthCare Offering Free At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

George Hiotis