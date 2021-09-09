Save-The-Date for BBBS’s Buckeye Pep Rally This November

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The much loved and anticipated Buckeye Pep Rally is finally happening again after a one year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The event will be hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville on November 19th from 6-11PM at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds. There’s a variety of things going on and they expect this year’s pep rally to be great.

“We have a lot of really fun things planned. It’s a whole evening of fun, something for everyone, but most importantly if you’re a buckeyes fan and whether or not you like football, there’s things for everyone. But it is a big party, lots of people,” Katie Mainini, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville stated.

If a fun time isn’t enough to motivate you to come on down for a great time, maybe a football feast will as a buffet of football favorites will be served.

“We feed you, we’re going to have a whole tailgate spread of food this year. We’re going to have a DJ. Our live auction will be done by Matt Lutz, and we’ll just have lots of fun things that keep our crowd engaged for the evening,” Mainini said.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Buckeye Pep Rally, or to sponsor a table, or donate to the event, you can find more information on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville’s website.