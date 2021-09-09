Operation “Snapped Off” Suspects in Court

This week the Muskingum County Prosecutors Office released the details of what they called, “Operation Snapped Off.”

The operation focused on identifying and prosecuting those who were defrauding the taxpayers by filing for and receiving government benefits illegally. These included SNAP benefits, Medicaid and child care services.

Wednesday seven of those arrested in the sting appeared in Common Pleas Court in front of Judge Kelly Cottrill, including Eric Wolfe, Amy and Paul Goodwin, Julie Close, Haley Highfield-Stewart, Stephanie Jolly and Lindsey Taylor-Matthews.

Eric Wolfe was charged with illegal use of SNAP benefits less than $1,000 and telecommunications fraud less than $1,000. Wolfe plead not guilty and bond was set at $50,000.

Amy Goodwin was charged with illegal use of SNAP benefits between $7,500-$150,000. Five counts of tampering with records and telecommunications fraud. Goodwin plead not guilty and her bond was modified to $10,000 from 25,000.

Paul Goodwin faces charges of illegal use of SNAP benefits and tampering with records. He plead not guilty and bond was modified from $25,000 to $10,000.

Julie Close was charged with illegal use of SNAP benefits less than $1,000 and telecommunications fraud. Close plead not guilty and bond was set at $10,000.

Haley Highfield-Stewart was charged with two counts of illegal use of SNAP benefits less than $1,000. Five counts of tampering with records and illegal use of SNAP benefits $1,000-7,5000. She plead not guilty and bond was set at $5,000 own recognizance.

Stephanie Jolly faces a charge of illegal use of SNAP benefits from $7,500-150,000, Medicaid Eligibility Fraud, theft by deception, four counts of telecommunications fraud and four counts of tampering with evidence. Jolly plead not guilty and bond was set at $5,000.

Lindsey Taylor-Matthews plead not guilty to telecommunications fraud, 8 counts of tampering with evidence, 11 counts of forgery, one count of Medicaid Eligibility Fraud and complicity to illegal use of SNAP benefits. She plead not guilty and bond was set at $5,000 own recognizance.

In total 18 people were arrested in the operation. The prosecutors office said the total amount stolen by the group is $315,000. Individuals convicted in the cases could be ordered to pay back the benefits, a prison sentence, fines and a potential lifetime ban of receiving government benefits.