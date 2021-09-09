New Executive Director of Rambo Memorial Health Center Shares Her Vision and Goals

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Rambo Memorial Health Center is announcing its newest executive director, Shannon Bell. She is replacing Gloria Brown after she announced her retirement.

The health center is a property tax levy funded single payer respiratory clinic which provides free medical care for Muskingum County residents and low-cost medical care for non-county residents. As the new executive director she hopes to continue the legacy Rambo was founded on.

“I want to continue the legacy of Dr. Rambo. Because his legacy was that even if you couldn’t afford healthcare, that you should still be able to get appropriate healthcare. And that’s what Rambo’s all about here, we provide free respiratory healthcare and that’s the legacy that I want to continue,” Shannon Bell, the new executive director of Rambo Memorial Health Center stated.

She hopes to increase the clinic’s appeal to a younger demographic through an increased presence on social media and by providing medical care at a price point the poorer millennial, zillenial, and gen-z generations could afford -all possible through public funding.

“If you are a resident of Muskingum County, and if you have any respiratory related disease -which asthma is big here in Muskingum County- you can make an appointment with us here and see our physician for free. If you qualify through income, then you can get your medications taken care of through our medication assistance program,” Bell said.

Shannon Bell stated their cessation therapy to quit smoking and vaping is another program that would benefit and attract younger individuals. She also added that while most young people don’t have breathing problems, those who contract COVID could benefit from their free pulmonary rehabilitation to aid in recovery from breathing problems post COVID-19 infection.