Lady Muskies Fall to Fighting Scots

The Muskingum women’s soccer team dropped their non-conference matchup against Wooster, 5-0.

Muskingum University gave up three goals in the first half, two of those goals coming in the first eight minutes of the game from Wooster’s Hallie Krzys.

The Muskies tallied six shots on goal, led by senior Alyssa Schneider with two shots. Senior Maddie Wirtley, sophomore Brianna Mackie, freshman Morgan Meisel and freshman Jillian Laposky all added a shot for Muskingum.

The Muskies tallied 12 saves on the afternoon. Muskingum now falls to 0-4 on the season, while Wooster improves to 2-2.

The Muskies will hit the road again this Saturday when they take on Pitt.-Greensburg. Game time is slated for 1:00 p.m.