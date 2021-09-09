Joc Pederson gets key hit as Braves beat Nationals in 10

ATLANTA (AP) — Joc Pederson hit a tiebreaking single with two out in the 10th inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 7-6 victory over the Washington Nationals on Thursday night.

Ozzie Albies opened the 10th on second and advanced to third on a flyout. He scampered home on Pederson’s bases-loaded single against Wander Suero (2-3).

Stephen Vogt hit two solo homers for Atlanta, which took of three in the series. Freddie Freeman, Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler also connected.

The NL East-leading Braves moved 3 1/2 games ahead of second-place Philadelphia, which lost 4-3 to Colorado.

Jacob Webb (3-2) retired the side in order in the 10th to earn the win.

There was no drama from the mound after Washington’s Juan Soto was hit by a pitch on Tuesday and Atlanta’s Freeman was plunked on Wednesday. Austin Riley was hit by Suero in the 10th, but there was no reaction from either bench.