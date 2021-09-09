JG to Continue Tough Schedule

To say that John Glenn’s first three games of the season were tough is putting it mildly.

They started the season with 3-0 Garaway, Bloom Carroll who is 3-0 and then followed it up week 3 with New Lexington, who came into their game with John Glenn at 2-0.

Now this week another test for the Little Muskies, the 3-0 Sheridan Generals. Head Coach Matt Edwards said they knew going into the season was going to be tough.

“We’re learning a lot from these games and truly finding out who we are. The schedule is the schedule and we knew going into this season that the first month of the season was going to be a grind,” explained Head Coach Matt Edwards. “It’s getting us ready for the MVL. Obviously the big school division of the MVL is going to be like this, Philo, Sheridan, Tri-Valley the others. Every Friday night you have to come ready to play.

They’ll also need to find a way to stop the Generals run game, more specifically Jason Munyon, who last week had 22 carries for 235 yards. That’s where the Muskies will need help from Blade Barclay, who will play his second game of the season after being out with a broken collarbone.



“He’s been a three year starter for us. He is the heart and soul of our football team, not just our defense the entire team,” explained Edwards. He’s a tough physical kid. He’s our emotional leader. That’s given kids on that side of the ball more inspiration to play.”

The John Glenn game with Sheridan can be heard this week on Z92.